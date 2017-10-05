Sprinklr released a major upgrade to its Experience Cloud this week, further extending its functionality in customer experience management PHOTO: Will Oey

New York City-based Sprinklr has announced a major upgrade to its Experience Cloud (EC).

The upgrade, which consists of the general availability of eight new integrated products, completes the platform's transformation from social platform to customer experience platform.

Experience Cloud also received a design overhaul that includes a new user experience and architecture. Named Space Experience, the new design architecture and user interface makes Sprinklr simpler, faster, more intuitive and easier to use, Paul Herman, VP Product and Solutions Enablement at Sprinklr, told CMSWire.

Sprinklr Experience Cloud Upgrades

The release of the eight new integrated products comes six months after the company made a major push from social media management to customer experience management (CXM) with the release of five EC extensions.

At the time, the company described the extensions as part of a "holistic" customer experience platform. Each extension provided a separate cloud solution for customer-facing functions: marketing, advertising, research, commerce and care.

This week’s upgrades improve the reach of these clouds with:

Enhanced Social Listening for Social Cloud: In-depth social listening across Twitter using artificial intelligence to give users a view of what topics and audience is driving the market

In-depth social listening across Twitter using artificial intelligence to give users a view of what topics and audience is driving the market Sprinklr Display for Social Cloud: Dozens of new templates that gives users the ability to control displays from any device and visualize social media data

Dozens of new templates that gives users the ability to control displays from any device and visualize social media data Content Marketing for Marketing Cloud: Provides a global marketing calendar of record that that pulls together strategy, execution and reporting in one platform

Provides a global marketing calendar of record that that pulls together strategy, execution and reporting in one platform Advocacy Marketing for Marketing Cloud: Provides management of a branded digital destination for driving brand affinity and engaging advocates

Provides management of a branded digital destination for driving brand affinity and engaging advocates Paid Media Advertising for Advertising Cloud: Planning, executing, analyzing, and optimizing advertising across paid, owned, and earned

Planning, executing, analyzing, and optimizing advertising across paid, owned, and earned Location Insights for Research Cloud: Use listening insights to improve customer engagement and satisfaction

Use listening insights to improve customer engagement and satisfaction Ratings and Reviews for Commerce Cloud: Brings ratings, review and replies into Sprinklr dashboards

Brings ratings, review and replies into Sprinklr dashboards Social Care for Care Cloud: This provides new layouts that improve efficiencies and customizable workflows.

“Today’s launch is the manifestation of our original vision, and the fulfillment of the promise we made in April,” Herman said.

“With the general availability of eight new integrated products and a new user experience for the Sprinklr Experience Cloud, we’re creating the first unified customer experience management platform for the enterprise with a foundation in social.”

Socially-Driven CX Management

Sprinklr was founded in 2009 on the belief that social media would completely disrupt the way businesses work.

According to Herman, the company’s aim was to build a new class of software to help enterprises handle the social world by creating a unified platform that embeds social data into every single customer-facing department.

The principle problem then was siloed teams, siloed tools and siloed data, which made it difficult for enterprises to manage the complexity of social and impossible to deliver more human experiences at scale.

Sprinklr’s first solution focused on social listening, but the end goal had always been to create a unified platform that would support an increasing number of social channels and design it for the entire enterprise, not just a team or department.

“With this year’s brand trust issues and viral corporate crisis, it’s never been more important for companies to focus on improving the customer experience by managing social at scale,” Herman added.

“Increasingly, how customers make their purchase decisions and voice their opinion is a direct result of one thing: their experience — the sum of how they feel across each interaction.”

The main focus of these releases, he added, is to create a central workspace for customer experience management.

The new user interface provides all internal teams and external agencies a central workspace with a standardized design and single login on a single code base that requires no additional point solutions to manage a company’s complete CXM needs.

According to the company, the new user interface maximizes simplicity, speed and consistency so brands can spend more time focusing on customers.

Investing in Customer Experience

Sprinklr isn't alone in believing this is the way forward in a world dominated by customer experience. Investors appear to be convinced too.

In July 2016, the company announced $105 million in new funding, giving it a $1.8 billion valuation. The round brought the company’s total funding to $239 million and was led by Temasek, a large, Singapore-based investment firm focused on long-term value creation.

Sprinklr needed the money following a spree of technology purchases to help realize its ambitions.

In March 2016, it bought the social visualization platform Postano. In November 2015 it bought audience segmentation and management platform Booshaka and location-specific text analytics software NewBrand was added to the fold in June 2015. April 2015 saw the acquisition of customer care provider Get Satisfaction and 2014 saw Sprinklr picking up three different companies.

The investments appear to have paid off. Forrester named Sprinklr a leader in this year’s Wave for Content Marketing Platforms (fee charged).

Building on Social Momentum

The fundamental problems enterprises face in optimizing their social media deployments is a key driver of the evolution of the tool.

“Increasingly, businesses are recognizing social media not just as a channel for communicating with customers, but as the foundation for delivering better experiences at scale,” Herman said.

“Companies must listen and engage as customers talk about them in real time. They must deliver relevant responses to a high volume of direct messages across social channels. They must create, distribute, and promote original, personalized content to targeted audiences. And they must analyze data across every customer touch point to continuously improve.”

The result, he added, is Sprinklr’s vision of a single platform for everything. Rather than dividing these functions among multiple single-purpose tools, it believes its omnichannel platform offers improved efficiencies and results in social management.

A final word on the speed of Sprinklr’s growth: in the eight years since the company's founding it has gone from a garage company — or more accurately, a bedroom company given that it was set up in the spare bedroom of founder and CEO Ragy Thomas's house — to a company with a valuation of almost two billion dollars.

These new releases are designed to keep the company's momentum going.