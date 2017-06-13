Business have no lack of customer data available to them, but often fail to use it strategically PHOTO: Brooke Cagle

Agile marketing strategies focus on making incremental progress through processes that require teams to execute faster and quickly adapt to change.

But choosing where to focus and identifying areas where change is required depends on ready access to customer information, when it's needed.

Marketers who incorporate business insights from customer experience (CX) data into their agile strategies increase their chances of success.

Businesses have rich sources for CX data including customer-initiated surveys, session replays, text analytics from social media comments and reviews and much more. But often times they use this data sparingly or only for specific purposes.

5 Ways CX Data Improves Your Organization

CX data should be moved to the forefront of any marketing initiative. Below are five reasons why leveraging CX data to a greater extent will improve every customer interaction, and by extension, your organization.

1. Connect the Dots

Pulling in CX data that’s meaningful and useful will require measuring the entire experience. In doing so, you’ll gain a much clearer picture of what’s happening, as well as how to fix it. If done correctly, you can also leverage CX data to see how the experience of one touchpoint can affect others.

For example, a retail brand’s GenX shoppers usually begin their journey via the mobile app but make purchases via the desktop website. Or what if you could discover the likelihood a customer will use a retail bank’s website as the primary resource for contact center support if they’ve successfully completed an intended task?

Imagine how useful these sorts of insights could be when planning marketing and sales initiatives.

2. Better optics

If you’re able to connect the dots, you’ll also gain fresh insight into where you can improve the customer journey to have the greatest impact on maintaining customer satisfaction and business goals. Armed with these data points, organizations can begin to prioritize the most vital improvements needed to reach business goals.

This is very helpful from an agile perspective, as trying to prioritize which issues to fix based on amount of time needed, cost or perceived value can be deceptive — and usually doesn’t lead to success.

3. Predict the future

While CX intelligence is useful for understanding when improvements are necessary, it also becomes invaluable when rolling out larger projects. For instance, a massive redesign or rebranding of your web and mobile channels or the implementation of a new online payment platform can roll out more smoothly, avoiding many issues that normally would fall under the radar until problems arose.

Then there’s the Generation Z consumers, who have much different expectations than your current customers. Leveraging CX data is your best chance of understanding and fulfilling the expectations of all your customers now and in the future.

4. Benchmark against rivals, industry leaders

Your organization might be making good on the goal of incremental improvements across various customer experience channels — but how do you stack up against direct competitors or best-in-class industry leaders?

In this instance, most people would pull some analysis or try to size up a business primarily through observation. This just doesn’t cut it, and certainly not where it concerns your customers.

If you’re measuring the entire customer journey, you should also identify common elements for improvement, such as site navigation or page load speed. Being able to compare your organization to others on these specific elements can not only give you a competitive advantage, it’ll ensure you aren’t falling behind others unawares.

5. Speak one universal cross-departmental language

Different departments within a company can often measure success using specific metrics, pulling in CX data and feedback when necessary. That can lead to complications when a new business initiative requires participation between multiple teams — all with processes for measuring slightly (but significant, nonetheless) different goals.

The solution to this is to push CX data to the forefront, creating a universal metric that everyone throughout the company can use and understand.

Gain Better Insights, Faster

We have a multitude of ways to collect enough data across the board to make informed business decisions on the direction of our organizations. However, what truly matters is getting access to these crucial business insights when they’ll make the most impact.

By leveraging CX data and CX intelligence, your organization — especially those interested in agile marketing — can move faster and become more efficient.