Cognitive technology can help marketers avoid the stress of matching the right segment with the right content because it essentially takes on those challenges for the marketer — and at a much bigger and better scale.

Think of cognitive learning machines as your co-worker. You steer it in the right direction to analyze the endless bytes of digital customer data, it learns and comes back to you with the right messaging for your brands.

Anitha Gopinathan, global portfolio marketing manager for IBM Watson Marketing, shared those thoughts in a recent CMSWire-IBM webinar, “Cognitive Technology Makes Personalization Easy.”

Creating More 'Informed Actions'

Gopinathan said these engines continuously learn through each digital interaction with customers and prospects.

This, she said, adds to our expertise as we “continually refine things and take more informed actions."

Cognitive technology has created new possibilities like chatbots and service bots to help marketers and brands create, “unique experiences for our customers so that we have a competitive edge within the marketplaces we operate.”

To be successful in the age of data, marketers need to be more than storytellers, Gopinathan said. They need to surface the right intelligence from the swath of data and make informed decisions.

“Cognitive technology brings new customer insights and helps us marketers to deepen our understanding of customer and fuel better engagement,” Gopinathan said.

Providing Meaningful Data Intelligence

These cognitive engines can help marketers understand unstructured information like imagery and natural language processes. It can analyze sounds, volumes of books, emails, tweets, blogs and anything underneath the digital surface.

“These cognitive technologies begin to understand on their own,” Gopinathan said. “People don’t need to provide you with personal data. We don’t need to get it from them directly for us to interact with them in meaningful ways.”

Why?

Because cognitive technologies do the work. They analyze and absorb all data surrounding our brand and “make sense of it.”

“They unlock the meaning of analysis,” Gopinathan said. “We’re good at doing analysis, but cognitive systems go that extra yard by unlocking the meaning of that analysis.”

They can provide reasoning on data in much “bigger and faster ways than us humans” through context.

They help answer the question, “What’s critical for us to be looking at?”

Avoid Draining Tasks

Cognitive can also free marketers from the “nitpicky” tasks like tagging content and assets. It allows marketers to “focus more on strategic areas based on insight," Gopinathan said. "What are the decisions we need to make?”

Marketers spend a lot of time “writing the rules” of segmenting and targeting content. Combining this background with cognitive technology takes it one step beyond.

“We can continue to start there,” Gopinathan said, “but cognitive takes these rules and starts learning through all those interactions. When we applied that to what happened? It can tell us if you push this content I can tell you that we'd have a 14 percent click rate at a certainly level of 95 percent.”