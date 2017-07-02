It's time to get to work.
That's the feeling we had following the inaugural Digital Workplace Experience conference last week in Chicago.
We know we need to create exceptional experiences for employees. But how does that play out in terms of technology, strategy and investment in building culture?
We discussed those questions and more at the conference.
Here are some more of our favorites from the past week.
A Sample of Our Stories
Customer Experience
- How Robotic Process Automation Fits in Your Contact Center
- EU Hits Google With $2.7B Antitrust Fine - But That's Not the Worst of It
- Today's CMO: Job Hoppers or Growth Drivers?
- Static Site Generators vs. Flat-File CMS: What's the Difference?
Information Management
- Do You Know What's in Your File Shares?
- Stop Worrying About ECM Vendors: It's All About Your Approach
- Why Is Enterprise Search so Hard?
- When Text Mining and Search Converge: Document Analytics
Digital Workplace
- AI Will Impact Jobs, 4,000 Office Workers Tell Adobe
- 5 Surmountable Hurdles to Collaboration Success
- Clear KM Roadblocks with This Diagnostic Tool
- HR Isn't Going Away, It's Just Being Reinvented
