Digital workplace leaders are pondering their next steps for engaging employee experiences. PHOTO: David Howard

It's time to get to work.

That's the feeling we had following the inaugural Digital Workplace Experience conference last week in Chicago.

We know we need to create exceptional experiences for employees. But how does that play out in terms of technology, strategy and investment in building culture?

We discussed those questions and more at the conference.

