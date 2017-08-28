“Just because I’m a link, they don’t think of me as content,” said Product Features. “It’s discrimination.”

“Yes, it’s total discrimination,” said Pricing. “Here I am in the navigation. If I was in the middle of a sentence, I’d be content, but because I’m in the Navigation, I’m not content. It’s not fair.”

“At least you mean something,” said Resources bitterly. “At least you’re useful. I’m always sending people in the wrong direction. Who on earth came up with such a stupid name as Resources!”

“But it’s not fair,” said Product Features, warming up to his argument. “It’s all because of their silo-based way of thinking. Content is more than just articles and paragraphs and sentences. Content is more than just the stuff written by communicators and marketers."

“Totally agree!” said a voice somewhere deep within digital-land.

“Who said that?” said Pricing.

“Me!”

“Who’s me?” said Product Features.

“Me! Over here in the Apps section.”

“The Apps section!” Resources said, and she shuddered. “Have they been listening to us?”

“Don’t ignore me, please, don’t ignore me. I’m content too. Please come over.”

Pricing and Product Features tip-toed over to the Apps section. “Be careful,” whispered Resources. “You know that Apps used to be called Tools. And you know what our parents said about Tools. They eat content for breakfast. They get all the funding too, nearly all the budget goes to them. I hate Tools and Apps, I really do.”

“Don’t worry,” said Pricing. “Resources is just a scaredy cat. I don’t believe all these stories about Apps.” Slowly, they peered into the world of Apps. They could not believe their eyes. It was full of content. There were words everywhere. Links and labels and sentences and paragraphs and even entire articles. In the middle of it all there was a little paragraph jumping up and down, waving its arms.

“It’s me! It’s me!” the little paragraph shouted. “It was me who was calling out to you. I’m content too. I’m a paragraph. Made up of sentences and words just like every other paragraph. But they don’t really think of me as content.”

“Wow!” said Pricing.

“Wow!” said Product Features.

“We’re all in this together,” said the little paragraph.

“I’m a language too,” said a voice within Apps. “I have syntax, words, meaning.”

“Where are you?” said Pricing

“Here.” A section opened up and it was full of code. All the content went white with shock. “Please don’t run away. I’m just code. I’m not here to harm you.”

“But you’re going to exterminate us,” said Product Features. “Every line of code means at least one less line of content! We hate you!”

“Hold on,” said another voice from within Apps-land. My name is Get-A-Quote, and me and the code are the best of friends. We work together to serve the customer, not to inflate the egos of our writers. I make a promise to customers,” continued Get-A-Quote, “and code delivers on that promise. We work together in harmony.”

“If we’re going to succeed in Digital-land,” said Get-A-Quote, “we all have to work together. Content and code. Break down these stupid silos and barriers that humans are always putting up. The content and the code in harmony and indivisible. No more barriers or borders so that we can create the seamless customer experience.”