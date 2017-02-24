Turn CEO & President Bruce Falck, left, Amobee CEO Kim Perell

Singtel subsidiary Amobee paid $310 million this week to acquire Turn, a longtime competitor in the ad tech space.

Redwood City-based Turn, founded in 2004, has more than 800 employees and 1,000 customers.

Singapore-based telecom company Singtel bought Amobee in 2012 to help the company expand further into online advertising. Since then, Foster City, Calif.-based Amobee has purchased four ad tech startups, including Gradient X, Adconion and Kontera.

Turn’s technology — which includes a demand-side platform (DSP), a data management platform and an analytics platform — is designed to help marketers understand customer interactions across ad formats and devices. It competes with DSPs such as Google DoubleClick Bid Manager, AppNexus, The Trade Desk, Rocket Fuel, MediaMath, AdForm and DataXu.

With Turn, "marketers get up and running faster and realize gains in a significantly shorter period of time," the company's VP of Product Marketing, Matthew Westover, told CMSWire in a 2015 interview. "Turn designed its infrastructure to operate at the speed and scale of the global Internet. It handles millions of transactions a second -- orders of magnitude bigger and faster than other tools that were originally designed for websites. This superior speed and scale enables customers to understand and react to massive amounts of anonymous audience changes in near real-time," he said.

The acquisition of Turn will expand Amobee's existing programmatic and data management capabilities. Turn's technology complements existing capabilities in the Amobee platform, which will now include an advertising and data management platform across all channels, formats and devices, representatives from Turn and Amobee said.

In a statement, Samba Natarajan, Singtel's CEO of Group Digital Life, said the acquisition strengthens Amobee's technological edge in digital advertising. It will also allow the company to expand Amobee into Asia-Pacific, where the Singtel Group reaches 640 million customers across 22 countries.

The acquisition makes Amobee one of the largest independent buy-side marketing technology providers globally, according to Amobee CEO Kim Perell.

This deal is expected to close within the first half of this year.

In other technology news ...

WoodWing Hires new CEO

Jan de Roos

Jan de Roos is the new CEO of WoodWing Software. He succeeds Roel-Jan Mouw, who led the organization for more than three years before stepping down for personal reasons.

WoodWing provides multichannel content creation and digital asset management for publishers, brands and agencies.

De Roos was CEO of a Dutch publishing group of newspapers, magazines and books for 13 years. He also founded and worked as an interim manager for several companies in the services and technology industries, including smartphone maker Fairphone and Enviu.

Lithium Adds Support for SMS and WeChat

San Francisco-based Lithium Technologies, which provides social media management and support tools, has added support for SMS and messaging and calling app WeChat.

Lithium already supports Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, RSS, Google+ and Lithium Online Communities.

The news comes the same week Chinese messaging app WeChat was reported to be testing a paywall system for publishers and independent bloggers.

Pegasystems Taps AI, Partners with MuleSoft

Cambridge, Mass.-based customer engagement platform Pegasystems has launched an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered capability designed to provide customers with “digital advisors” anywhere on their web and mobile channels.

The technology — called Pega Self-Service Advisor — allows companies to produce relevant content for customers.

Pega Self-Service Advisor uses Pega’s artificial intelligence engine to surface the information. It analyzes their past engagement history and current site movements and gathers contextual data from disparate sections of the site and aggregates it into a single view.

The capability is a part of the Pega Customer Service application and is powered by the Pega Customer Decision Hub, which provides real-time AI and decisioning to support each customer’s journey.

Also this week, Pega announced the availability of the MuleSoft Certified API specification, which enables Pega customers to integrate Pega applications with third-party applications, systems and devices through MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform. Pega’s piece of the MuleSoft ecosystem will allow its users to connect disparate data with Pega’s suite of CRM applications and the Pega Platform.

The MuleSoft Certified API specification for Pega will help speed integration in a variety of industry scenarios, officials promised.

MuleSoft, an app integration company based in San Francisco, filed for an IPO Feb. 17 and is looking to raise $100 million.

Brainshark, Highspot Integrate Solutions

Brainshark and Highspot announced an integrated sales enablement solution. It integrates Brainshark’s application for rep onboarding and sales training with Highspot’s platform for sales content management, customer engagement and analytics.

The new solution unites in-context learning and powerful options for producing and tracking sales content.

Swrve Launches on Oracle Marketing AppCloud

San Francisco-based Swrve has launched its mobile marketing engagement application on the Oracle Marketing AppCloud.

This new mobile marketing engagement application includes the ability to trigger push notifications, in-app messages and conversations from customer journeys created with Oracle Marketing Cloud.

Oracle Marketing Cloud customers can now also sync information stored with mobile app usage data.

Officials said Swrve's mobile marketing engagement application enables Oracle Marketing Cloud customers to deliver native mobile campaigns as part of a multi-channel marketing approach.

Survey: Bots Don't Scare Us

Worried about robots taking over your job? Most people aren't, according to new research from LivePerson.

About 58 percent of more than 2,000 US consumers surveyed feel secure and confident their job will still exist in 10 years. More than 46 percent of respondents are not at all worried robots will replace them in the workforce.

LivePerson, which provides messaging solutions, said respondents acknowledge automation poses a threat ... to other people. About 65 percent of those questioned believe other industries may be at risk but their job and industry are safe. The bigger threats: a struggling economy (36 percent), low compensation (21 percent), unhappiness (15 percent). Automation came in fourth at 14 percent, followed by overseas workers (10 percent).