Last summer you couldn't walk down the street without bumping into a person staring at their phone playing Pokemon Go.

Google Home and Amazon Echo battled for voice-enabled device supremacy in December.

And as clunky and at times infuriating as they can be, chatbots show no signs of going away any time soon.

With so many new tools and channels being introduced on a regular basis, how can companies already struggling with digital experience delivery stay current?

Join our Tweet Jam tomorrow to discuss the evolving tools that businesses have at their disposal — and how they can make the most of them.

The Tweet Jam takes place Jan. 26 at 10am PT/ 1pm ET / 1800 GMT. The broader CMSWire community is invited to take part. Join in on Twitter by using the #DXchat hashtag, by logging into our chatroom or through CoverIt Live, found below on the day of the Tweet Jam.

The Questions

Tweet Jams rarely travel a linear path, but the following questions will guide our discussion:

Which of the new(er) methods of customer interaction (VR, chatbots, etc) excites you the most and why? What is the cost of experimenting with new DX channels? What is the risk of ignoring them? What advice would you give a company struggling with existing channels who wants to incorporate new channels into its DX? How should companies prioritize which channels to introduce when? CX best practices tell companies to be where the customers are, wherever they are. Is that still possible? How do we shift the conversation from technology to support DX to DX that gives customers more satisfaction?

The Participants

While we encourage anyone interested to join in on the conversation, we always have some experts on hand to keep the conversation flowing.

♦ Alan Porter, Senior Customer Experience Evangelist at OpenText — @thecontentpool

♦ Jill Grozalsky, Marketing Strategist at Genuine — @jgrozalsky

♦ John Zimmerer,Director of Marketing at Top Down Systems — @johnzimmerer

♦ Kevin Lindsay, Director of Marketing at Adobe — @kevlindsay

♦ Liraz Margalit, Director of Behavioral Analytics at Clicktale — @LirazMargalit

♦ Melissa Webster, Program VP, Content & Digital Media Technologies at IDC — @mwebster_idc

♦ Sheryl Kingstone, Research Director, Business Applications at 451 Research — @skingstone

♦ Tobias Goebel, Director of Emerging Technologies at Aspect — @tpgoebel

Participation Guidelines

A few things to keep in mind:

Introduce yourself with your first #DXchat tweet. Include your name, job title and organization you work for

Answer question one with A1, question two with A2, etc. — and always include the #DXchat hashtag. For example, "@bigbird A3 Don't try to boil the ocean. Focus on one channel to start, then grow #DXchat"

Please don't pitch products or services — stay knowledge focused

Keep the discussion professional, but informal

Remember that this is a public chat — be thoughtful

Still confused how to join? Read these instructions.

We hope to see you tomorrow.