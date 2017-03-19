Your workplace is continually transforming. But the digital workplace is more than the sum of its technologies.
As Paul Miller CEO and founder of boutique consultancy Digital Workplace Group (DWG) said, the defining elements of a powerful digital workplace include a digital presence — a set of diverse services, devices and tools that allow people and content to be available wherever we are; Speed and efficiency — "a digital workplace must amplify productivity, efficiency and intelligence"; and clear policy, practice, strategy and governance.
Is your workplace ready? Do you have the tools, the technologies, the strategies and, perhaps most importantly, an intrinsic understanding of concepts including agility, flexibility and collaboration? Read more.
