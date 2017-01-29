PHOTO: Vinoth Chandar

A digital transformation may encompass hundreds of discrete changes in process, behavior and technology. But as companies progress through the various stages of a digital transformation, their use of data and digital assets changes.

Technology veteran George Demarest shared his thoughts on following data through the four stages of transformation in a CMSWire article this week. Read more.

Here are some more of our favorites from the past week:

A Sample of Our Stories

Customer Experience

Digital Workplace

Information Management

Featured Events

Featured Research