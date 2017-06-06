Vista Equity Partners Founder, Chairman and CEO Robert F Smith PHOTO: Andrea Hoffman

Vista Equity Partners is showing no signs of slowing down its MarTech acquisitions.

The San Francisco-based private equity firm acquired social media management and online community provider Lithium Technologies last week, only a few days after acquiring sales performance management provider Xactly in a deal worth $564 million.

The acquisitions follow Vista's $1.79 billion acquisition of marketing automation provider Marketo last year.

The acquisition gives Lithium the ability to "accelerate our plans to create a consolidated digital customer experience software stack that will be the best in class for enterprise brands," said Rob Tarkoff, president and CEO of Lithium.

Lithium will maintain its headquarters in San Francisco and will operate "business as usual," company officials said.

The transaction is expected to close in 30 to 45 days.

In other technology news ...

Riversand Nets $35 Million

Master Data Management provider Riversand Technologies announced this week a Series A investment of $35 million led by Crestline Investors.

Riversand officials said the company plans to expand globally and invest in its MDM 2.0 platform. The 16-year-old Houston-based company offers MDM solutions aimed at helping clients construct data-driven business strategies and customer experiences.

“Riversand has a strong brand presence across multiple industries, data domains and geographies,” said Will Palmer, director at Crestline, who will join Riversand’s Board of Directors.

Globant Acquires PointSource

Digital experience provider Globant has announced the acquisition of PointSource, a design and development tech agency. Globant — who is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina — will expand into Raleigh, NC and Chicago, where PointSource has offices.

Martín Migoya, Globant CEO and co-founder, oversees more than 5,800 professionals in 12 countries working for companies like Google, Linkedin, EA and Coca Cola, among others.

Globant was named a Worldwide Leader of Digital Strategy Consulting Services in the 2016 IDC MarketScape Report.

Jumpshot Debuts Data Tools

San Francisco-based Jumpshot, a marketing analytics company, has announced the availability of a suite of products aimed to help marketers use data on search, browsing and purchase behaviors.

Newly available products include:

Search feed : Views on daily searches and clicks consumers perform on search engines

: Views on daily searches and clicks consumers perform on search engines Transaction feed : Provides composite of online purchase behavior within thousands of product categories through ecommerce

: Provides composite of online purchase behavior within thousands of product categories through ecommerce Upstream analytics feed: Insights into the domains and pages users visited prior to reaching a website up to 21 days earlier.

“There are billions of user actions happening constantly on desktop and mobile that serve as strong intent signals to marketers,” Deren Baker, CEO of Jumpshot, said. “The shift to digital means that today’s marketer is required to uncover and understand trends from these actions."

Salesforce Invests $50 Million in Cloud Consulting Firms

CRM giant Salesforce has announced a new $50 million fund from Salesforce Ventures, the company's corporate investment group.

Called the SI Trailblazer Fund, it will be dedicated to cloud consulting firms. The San Francisco-based company also launched a new SI Trailblazer Alliance Initiative to provide portfolio companies with resources and training.

The aim of the $50 million fund is to help cloud consulting companies build and scale their Salesforce services capabilities.

New SI Trailblazer Fund investments include 7Summits, Arxxus and ATG.

“Consulting firms play a pivotal role in the Salesforce ecosystem, implementing Salesforce solutions that meet the needs of customers of all sizes, industries and geographies,” John Somorjai, EVP of corporate development and Salesforce Ventures at Salesforce, said in a statement.

Evergage, Act-On Partner Up

Marketing automation provider Act-On Software has entered a partnership with personalization platform provider Evergage to extend Evergage’s real-time personalization to Act-On’s Adaptive Journeys.

The Act-On and Evergage integration supports:

Real-time email content personalization : Allows for deployment of Act-On email campaigns and automated programs that leverage behavioral insights collected by Evergage and engagement and demographic data captured in Act-On

: Allows for deployment of Act-On email campaigns and automated programs that leverage behavioral insights collected by Evergage and engagement and demographic data captured in Act-On Email click-through triggers for website personalization: Allows for personalized web experiences that adapt to visitors (or accounta) based on the email engagement.

“As B2B marketers seek to more effectively reach their audiences, it’s important to deliver unique and cohesive experiences across channels,” Andy Zimmerman, CMO of Evergage, said.