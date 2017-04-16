Artificial intelligence in the digital experience world needs to be personal. PHOTO: Dennis Jarvis

There are just some things humans understand and do better than machines — at least for the foreseeable future.

However, done right, artificial intelligence (AI) is a massive opportunity to improve business performance.

The trick is in the "doing it right." Kevin Cochrane suggests putting any AI applications to the test before introducing them into your digital experiences. Is it personal? Responsive? Prescriptive?

