Remember this guiding principal when developing a mobile ecommerce strategy: personalization is a two way street PHOTO: Alexander Lyubavin

Personalization can play a big part in any mobile ecommerce strategy, but only if you remember the golden rule: personalization is a two-way street.

For your customer, it’s a way to receive relevant content and offers so they can make decisions more quickly. For you, it’s about increasing purchases, improving customer satisfaction and loyalty, and deploying budget and resources more efficiently.

As you build your personalization process for mobile ecommerce, the following tips will help you leverage analytics to build increasingly focused messaging and offers.

1. Personalization Is an Ongoing Process

Personalization is a multi-disciplinary initiative that integrates content development, analytics and testing.

While it's tempting to set the rules of your personalization platform and let the intelligence of the technology take over, you'll gain more value by setting up a process loop.

In this process loop, analytics informs segment development, content is developed for targeting in a mobile device or app, the tests are deployed and results analyzed — then repeat and refine the process.

2. Define Your Customer Experience Metrics Framework

Develop customer experience metrics and targets to identify which behavior leads to sales. This might include the performance of different website features, such as calls to action or hero images, as well as visitor use of the navigation features and the search bar.

Look at which version of your site or mobile app generates the most returning visitors. You might also want to look at content engagement, sharing, use of customer care aids, visit frequency and recency, and time of day. Determine which metrics signal potential trouble spots where exits or low engagement occur.

3. Define Baseline Visitor Segments with Behavioral Analysis

Using your customer personas as a guide, create and test hypotheses for your desired response to offers and promotions, content engagement and sales. Create cohorts from visitor behavior to use as baseline segments for content development and initial test groups.

4. Fine-Tune Baseline Visitor Segments

Use A/B and multivariate testing to analyze your baseline visitor segments. Assess engagement based on the customer experience metrics and targets you established above. Create increasingly finite micro-segments based on customer behavior.

5. Add Layers of Differentiators to Continually Personalize Segments

The goal of analytics and testing is to continually refine segments.

As your ecommerce efforts mature, add new digital characteristics, such as geolocation, acquisition channel or campaign responsiveness. Add customer information to the segment profiles, such as lifetime customer value, product preference, sales history.

Collecting additional data, such as opt-in opportunities, will also inform customer records, which in turn can provide guidance to segment definition and focus.

Delivering on the Two-Way Street

Guided by the continuous loop of analytics, content development, testing and segment refinement, you’ll be able to create mobile site and app experiences that delight your customers, make it easier for them to shop and add more to your bottom line.