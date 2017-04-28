Zeta Global officials claim their technology allows marketers to connect with consumers on multiple channels. PHOTO: Jeff Kramer

Zeta Global is looking to grow, and received an influx of cash this week to do so.

Earlier this week, the New York City-based provider of multichannel campaign management announced its largest funding round to date: $115 million in equity capital.

The company also secured $25 million in debt financing for a total cash infusion of $140 million. The Series F financing round came from GPI Capital (Global Partnership Investing) and funds sponsored by Franklin Square Capital Partners.

Officials claim the company grew more than 50 percent in 2016. They said the Zeta Global suite is built on data-driven marketing technologies.

“We are very bullish on the shift towards data-driven digital marketing,” said Bill Royan, the managing partner and chief investment officer of GPI Capital, who will join Zeta’s Board of Directors at the close of the deal. “We believe that Zeta’s assets and capabilities make the company uniquely positioned to capitalize on this shift."

Zeta, a near 10-year-old company, will use the money to help fuel Zeta’s growth through strategic acquisitions and investments in technology, operations and sales and marketing.

Zeta was named a "niche player" in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Campaign Management earlier this month. Gartner defines those providers as vendors that "orchestrate customer engagements and marketing content to individuals and segments across multiple channels. Channels may include websites, email, mobile, social, programmatic advertising, call centers and direct mail."

In other technology news ...

Hootsuite Launches $5 Million Integration Fund

Social media management provider Hootsuite launched its Hootsuite Integration Fund this week. The $5 million, multi-year fund supports developers building enterprise integrations and business applications for the Hootsuite platform.

“Hootsuite’s wide adoption and fast-paced growth is due in large part to the contributions of developers to our ecosystem," Matt Switzer, senior vice president of strategy and corporate development at Hootsuite, said. "We’re investing in the Integration Fund to encourage them to continue to develop applications that enable our customers to connect social to marketing, analytics, and other business solutions they rely on every day."

Vancouver, British Columbia-based Hootsuite supports more than 2.5 million app installs.

Hootsuite's new developer portal aims to provide full access to Hootsuite’s SDKs and APIs, a developer blog and technical support.

SWOOP Analytics Partners with Workplace by Facebook

Australian startup SWOOP Analytics has partnered with enterprise collaboration provider Workplace by Facebook to offer analytics to business customers.

SWOOP's technology is designed to help Workplace users analyze the effectiveness of communication across an organization and provide insights about connectivity, relationships and social capital. The lack of group level analytics in Workplace was an issue Carrie Basham Young brought up in a Workplace progress report.

SWOOP Analytics CEO Cai Kjaer (left) and Julien Codorniou, vice president, Workplace by Facebook.

“Workplace helps organizations break down traditional business hierarchies, improve staff engagement and boost connectivity and collaboration,” said SWOOP Analytics CEO Cai Kjaer.

Kjaer has been developing collaboration analytics for more than 20 years. He developed SWOOP with input from ethics specialists who review privacy issues and research how enterprise social networks impact organizational performance.

SWOOP includes more than 30 pre-configured indicators.

Qvidian Targets Slow RFP Process

Chelmsford, Mass.-based Qvidian, providers of cloud-based RFP and proposal automation software, is looking to enhance the RFP process with the announcement of new updates.

The new features include AutoFill capabilities, RFP packages and proposal templates. Company officials said the updates will streamline the process of content creation, collection and management.

AutoFill capabilities help build the first draft of an RFP by automatically recommending and filling in the best answer.

RFP packages help automate the creation of content and assigns tasks to appropriate experts and writers, compiles all required customer documents and aligns the final deliverable with the initial sales opportunity and customer requirements.

Proposal templates provide RFP and proposal teams with a starting point to structure package documents.

iOFFICE Integrates with Slack

Houston-based iOFFICE has announced an integration with enterprise collaboration provider Slack and updated design for its service request module.

Customers can now get iOFFICE notifications directly in the Slack App. This new integration provides one centralized location via Slack.

The Service Request module includes a new design with an updated options screen that provides workers with a request flow. Options are selected automatically based on whether the request type is associated with a person or an asset.

Marketo Names Vibes Tech Partner of the Year

Marketing automation provider Marketo held its customer conference this week in front of what officials said was its largest crowd to date.

During the event, the company named Chicago-based mobile engagement platform provider Vibes as its 2017 Technology Partner of the Year.

According to Marketo officials, Vibes received the award for the strong sales impact of its integration with Marketo's Engagement Platform, which allows marketers to add mobile engagement channels into their campaigns and drive omnichannel engagement with customers.

Vibes is designed to help Marketo customers engage with prospects and customers through integrations of text messaging, mobile wallet marketing (Apple Wallet for iPhone, Android Pay for Android phones) and mobile wallet advertising into existing campaigns.