Sometimes you just want to look at a snapshot of important marketing statistics. PHOTO: Jakob Owens

Now that 2017 is well underway, it's time to take a few minutes to assess the State of Digital Marketing.

Here's an easy to use guide to current trends and statistics, which might make it easier for you to create next digital marketing strategy. Let's start with the big picture:

93 percent of online experiences begin with a search engine — Vimeo

More than 2 million blog posts are published each day — Neil Patel

57 percent of B2B marketers stated that SEO generates more leads than any other marketing initiative — HubSpot

Top three search results on the first page of Google gets more than 50 percent of clicks — Smart Insights

75 percent of users never scroll past the first page of search results — Search Engine Journal

According to retailers, most customers, about 82 percent, conduct research online — Forbes

Information gathering and deal seeking are primary online shopping activities — Nielsen

Marketing technology spend is now higher than advertising spend for companies — Gartner

Content Marketing & Social Media Statistics

Content marketing and social media are integral to your branding. Here's some data that will help you better understanding the current landscape for both.

There are 2.3 billion active social media users and 91 percent of retail brands use 2 or more social media channels. However, internet users have an average of 5.54 social media accounts — Brandwatch

Nearly one-third or 2.34 billion people worldwide regularly use social networks — eMarketer

On average, B2B marketers allocate 28 percent of their total marketing budget to content marketing — Content Marketing Institute

Users produce about 76 million new posts and over 41 million comments each month, and more than 409 million people view more than 22 billion pages each month — WordPress

Visual content is 40 times more likely to get shared on social media than other types of conten— Buffer

Local SEO Statistics

These statistics will help you understand why it's important to implement local SEO in your digital marketing strategy.

72 percent of consumers who did a local search visited a store within five miles — WordStream

30 percent of mobile searches are related to a location — Google

28 percent of searches for something nearby result in a purchase — Google

50 percent of consumers who conducted a local search on their smartphone visited a store within a day, and 34 percent who searched on computer/tablet did the same — HubSpot

Mobile SEO Statistics

Mobile first is the new success mantra.

Mobile and tablet now get more use than desktop — StatCounter

Redditors love mobile reading. Reddit revealed more than 40 percent of its views occur via mobile app — AdWeek

48 percent of consumers start mobile research with a search engine — Smart Insights

The Future of Marketing

As 2017 continues, expect bots to boost website traffic. In addition, online video will become the new medium to serve the content for your audience and it will see the most upward mobility in near future. Finally, you'll notice businesses are focusing more on conversion optimization, which is data driven, research based and customer focused.