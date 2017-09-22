Adobe introduced Audience Analytics for Adobe Audience Manager (AAM) in beta this week, bringing together its Audience Manager data management platform and its Analytics solution.

It follows the release of Adobe Analytics Cloud in March at Adobe Summit, which the San Jose, Calif.-based company said at the time was a move to create a full customer engine that provides insights into customer behaviors and needs.

Adobe Marries Analytics and Audience Manager

In a blog post announcing the integrated product, Kiki Burton, director of product management for Audience Manager and Chris Wareham, senior director of product management of Analytics, explained the impetus behind the release: they saw their customers operating their audience segmentation offering and analytics offerings separately.

“We’ve observed that marketers and publishers often leverage audience segmentation and customer analytics in silos — a data management platform houses rich segmentation comprised of first, second and third-party data assets, while the analytics side of the operation stores valuable customer engagement metrics and insights,” they wrote.

With the beta offering, Adobe is providing a way to pull the two capabilities together, allowing marketers to bring segments from Audience Manager — including media exposure, third-party data, email engagement, survey data and more — into analytics. The marketer can then introduce other metrics, such as site or app metrics or customer engagement information, to form a more complete customer profile.

Several large brands currently have been using the new analytics. Adobe did not announce when the product would move to general release.