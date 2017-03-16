Aprimo CEO John Stammen, left, and ADAM Software CEO Pieter Casneuf PHOTO: Aprimo, ADAM Software

Aprimo, which last year reclaimed its brand identity after five years of ownership by Teradata, today addressed gaps in its marketing suite by acquiring ADAM Software, a digital asset management (DAM) vendor.

Aprimo is a marketing resource management (MRM) platform that helps marketers manage the planning, spending, creation, distribution and performance to improve time-to-market and maximize a company’s marketing investment to drive revenue.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Expands Aprimo's DAM Strength

In Gartner's most recent analysis of MRM platforms early last year, Aprimo, then known as Teradata‘s Marketing Applications unit, retained its spot in the leaders' category. But Gartner analysts expressed concerns about both its pending sale and its digital asset management capabilities, which they defined as "still not as robust as those offered by niche providers or 'pure play' DAM vendors."

Aprimo has now addressed both issues, Aprimo CEO John Stammen told CMSWire.

“With the acquisition of ADAM, we now offer marketers a content proposition that takes them from A to Z,” he said. Aprimo plans to build on the strengths of ADAM Software — its former reseller partner — to provide "capabilities that didn’t exist in one place, from one vendor, at an enterprise level until now."

ADAM Software CEO Pieter Casneuf apparently agrees, telling CMSWire his company is only one who offers DAM and Product Content Management in one place at enterprise scale. That will be a differentiator for Aprimo, he explained, because its customers will now be able to update the product IDs of the things they sell in near real-time. “When you change the product, you have to change the content in advertising and such,” he continued.

But now Aprimo customers will be able to manage brand, campaign and product assets at the same time from the same place, quickly, he said.

Adding ADAM Software to Aprimo

Ghent, Belgium-based ADAM Software was named a leader in Forrester’s evaluation of digital asset management (DAM) vendors in the third quarter last year. “The product’s library services capabilities are strong, particularly in areas like globalization/localization, metadata, and taxonomy — with positive customer feedback,” Forrester analysts wrote.

Aprimo, now owned by Marlin Equity Partners, has its headquarters in Chicago, with global research and development and customer support in Indianapolis, and international operations based in London.

With the acquisition of ADAM software, Aprimo inherits ADAM’s subsidiary, Van Gennep, and its PublishingNow! product. It will serve as a key creative production and fulfillment solution for the Aprimo portfolio.

Catalyst for the Acquisition

Stammen admitted Aprimo lacked some modern DAM capabilities, noting that the company was founded in 1998 when there were less than a handful of channels to worry about. “Now there are an average of 23 and many types of assets to manage,” he said.

In the past customers brought in the missing capabilities through an integration between Aprimo and ADAM Software. But Stammen and Casneuf both said that they thought it might be better for customers if everything came from the same vendor.

It appears to be a win-win for both vendors.

Aprimo inherits a top rated DAM provider whose capabilities it would have had to build if it did not buy. And “build” is not a great choice when time is of the essence and you can buy a product that works together with yours.

And though Casneuf stopped short of saying that he was shopping ADAM Software, he did offer that DAM was being subsumed by other vendors and predicted more acquisitions in this space.

Casneuf will assume the role of senior vice president and general manager of Aprimo Smart Content Solutions and will be based in Europe. Stammen said ADAM Software’s employees will be joining Aprimo's team of about 400.