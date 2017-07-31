Docurated CEO Alex Gorbansky suggests today's Salesforce announcement is the first of similar partnerships the company will form

Two years ago, Docurated introduced Custom Object Search for Salesforce, a tool to help uncover content in Salesforce’s Custom Objects.

Today the company is extending the relationship, with the launch of a federated search product for sales and marketing.

A Federated Search Solution for Salesforce

Alex Gorbansky, CEO and co-founder of New York City-based Docurated told CMSWire the release will turbocharge content and business intelligence directly from the native Salesforce.com search bar.

“This is different type of partnership above and beyond our ISV [independent software vendor] partnership. We have been selected by Salesforce as a launch partner for federated search in sales and marketing,” Gorbansky said.

With this, users can perform searches across other major content repositories — including SharePoint, Box and Google Drive — from within Salesforce.

By enabling federated search within the Salesforce interface, the solution also reduces the interruptions and associated loss of focus caused by toggling back and forth between applications.

A Win-Win for Marketing and Sales

“This is all about our joint customers and delivering on the promise of the right content and right time. Salesforce and Docurated are responding to two key customer needs,” Gorbansky told CMSWire.

“Marketing needs a channel to drive consumption of its content to sales. Sellers want precise, contextually relevant and effective content to win their deals. Both are fed up with inadequate solutions."

He noted both sides win with this solution. By delivering content through the native search bar in Salesforce.com — the most used feature of the platform — marketing gets to use the most trafficked channel to drive content consumption, while sales receives content in context.

“As Google has shown, search gives us the most precise and accurate understanding of a user’s context to deliver relevant and personalized content. All other solutions — like opportunity recommendations — are merely guesswork and have proven to have low uptake because the context is not precise,” he said.

Docurated Builds Momentum

A relative newcomer in the marketing content space, Docurated has worked to build out its platform since its launch in 2012. Since then, the company has generated considerable interest, including raising $5.4 million in funding.

Its Content Cloud uses a combination of inputs and analytics about the effectiveness of content, combined with powerful search, to retrieve relevant content.

It fully integrates with all existing cloud and on-premises content repositories and tracks versions of content, sharing only the latest and most accurate version within the organization.

Sign of Things to Come From Docurated

Today's release and the deepening of its relationship with Salesforce can only be a good thing for the user. However, if Custom Object Search surfaces content from all enterprise repositories, is there a risk of overloading workers with too much content?

“No, it will make users' lives easier by delivering precise and contextually relevant information from one pane of glass without leaving the main page,” Gorbansky said.

“Users may not even be looking for content but it will give them precise recommendations relevant to their workflow. We also limit the results to the most relevant top documents and pages to not overwhelm the users."

With Docurated already pulling information across enterprise repositories, does this mean the new Salesforce partnership is a sign of things to come?

“That’s the idea. In fact, we already have a similar partnership with Microsoft. However, for sales, the Salesforce partnership is a linchpin to any go-to market,” Gorbansky added.

Among the upcoming releases to look out for, Gorbanksy confirmed the company is working specifically on omnichannel analytics to monitor marketing content usage, performance and engagement across the enterprise, as well as adding artificial intelligence for content relevancy.