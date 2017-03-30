Forrester said intelligent content uses artificial intelligence technologies to understand and capture everything from tone to sentiment. PHOTO: Thế Anh Trần

Everyone may think he is a writer, but the fact is writing relevant, engaging content is hard.

The challenge is especially acute because marketers "lack the manpower, budget, or — sometimes — the capability to maintain and optimize the volumes of content they're publishing," Forrester said.

The answer is intelligent content, which Forrester defines as: “The use of artificial intelligence technologies to understand and capture the qualities inherent in any content — its emotional appeal, subject matter, style, tone or sentiment.”

Content Intelligence Vendors

Now marketers have a relatively new resource: content intelligence vendors.

In a recent report (fee charged), Forrester identifies three: Acrolinx, A Berlin-based vendor that automates brand consistency; Idio, a London-based company that links the content topic to customer interest; and Persado, a New York City-based company that optimizes the emotional appeal of offer content.

Forrester analysts said there are practical benefits of applying intelligent content. First, content intelligence can improve the accuracy and speed of editorial tasks. Forrester cites as an example an enterprise that was using three content specialists to develop tags. By applying content intelligence and automating this task, it was possible to reassign these specialists.

To provide the best use of content intelligence, vendors should:

Capture content around a brand

Add structure to that content

Measure the performance of that content against the structure

Automate the provision of insights or suggestions

Intelligent content also makes it easier to optimize content across channels.

In the case of the three vendors covered in this report, Forrester points out that they offer content intelligence at a fixed price, with the report citing “six figures per year.”

Acrolinx, Idio, Persado

Idio CMO and Co-Founder Andrew Davies said the challenge is transforming "dumb" content. “The core challenge [for enterprises] is that their content is dumb — the systems that store and deliver content currently have no understanding of what it’s about, who it should be delivered to and how," he told CMSWire.

He added that feedback from one of the CMO’s Idio works with noted that while marketing automation has driven a lot of efficiency in the process of sending campaigns, a lot of time is spent in manually preparing the content in those campaigns.

The three companies identified in the report have come up three different ways of address this issue:

Acrolinx

Acrolinx, born out of the German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence, said it is " passionate about language and technology."

As Andrew Bredenkamp, CEO, founder and chairman of Acrolinx, noted, “Large organizations often have hundreds, if not thousands, of unique words and phrases that they use to describe themselves and the way that they do business. Ensuring that those words and phrases are used correctly is critical to maintaining their brand voice, ensuring that their content is credible and authoritative, and avoiding the kind of confusion that can erode brands over time.”

Acrolinx automates the governance, measurement and recommendation of content that is likely to realize sales conversion.

However, Forrester said the company needs to raise its profile to persuade enterprise of the value of single-voice content.

Idio

Idio, founded in 2006, helps companies deliver a data-led content marketing strategy. Its cloud-based service captures content and adds relevant topics into the mix to offer a richer customer experience.

It also enables enterprises to measure how effective each topic has been in different channel experiences, enabling marketers to fine-tune content according to specific needs or campaign. It does this by using natural language process to assign topics to a pool of 25 million topics and assign semantic weight to each of those topics.

Idio’s Content Intelligence platform identifies patterns in each client’s content consumption to understand their interests, and inserts real-time dynamic content into communications across digital and sales advisor channels to personalize the experience.

Persado

Persado, founded in 2012, uses AI to optimize marketing messages to make them more appealing to customers. Powered by cognitive computing technologies, the platform eliminates the random process behind traditional message creation.

Persado works across 23 languages and can assess the impact of 15 emotions. So it's potential to extract the most response-oriented emotional language for a given audience is staggering.

Alex Vratskides, Persado co-founder and CEO, said, "Cognitive content platform empowers marketers to make creative decisions that are driven by data, instead of ‘best practices’ that are often anything but that.”

Forrester said Persado can offer brands a way to personalize the customer experience.