Ads in a mobile era should be ads should be snackable, searchable and shareable. PHOTO: Josh Sorenson

The advertising industry has made great strides during the last several years. Previously, the industry was focused on creating complex technologies to expedite the media buying and marketing process.

Now, the industry is uniquely focused on simple technologies that provide relatively accurate consumer profile data, thus enabling more relevant benefits for consumers as well as impressive targeting solutions for advertisers and brands.

Getting Attention in a Mobile World

In 2017, we’ll see advertisers shift even more of their focus to capturing even more of the user's attention in an increasingly mobile world when attention spans are reduced even further. According to a study conducted last year, people’s attention spans are getting shorter and have decreased in just 15 years. In 2000, it was 12 seconds. Now, attention spans have shrunk significantly to just 8.25 seconds.

In terms of online behavior and digital content consumption, we see similar patterns: the average page visit lasts less than a minute and users often leave web pages in just 10 to 20 seconds.

Advertisers and brands, just like content owners, must implement a new format strategy and should start thinking about a new creative approach — an approach I like to call the “Triangle Offense of Advertising” whereby ads should focus on the “three S’s”:

Snackable Searchable Shareable

Snackable

Snackable means four-second video ads that fit into the updated trendsetter's frames such as dominant messaging apps like Snapchat, Viber, KIK and YouTube, of course.

Advertisers and brands should be able to deliver the message in just four seconds and not simply recycle their TV ads on these new leading platforms. They need to implement a new creative approach that requires a totally new method of message delivery. This is a huge obstacle for advertising agencies and creative teams that are used to utilizing a scalable production line approach.

Searchable

Create a long tail of brands presence so people will be able to find your ads and branded content anywhere, anytime. One can no longer put all his focus on one social platform or one destination only.

Brand presence should be based on a blanket approach that includes multi-platform activities in which brands combine their ads together with their branded content. Since the average page visit lasts less than a minute, brands should "give users a chance" to meet them in a significant number of digital assets.

Shareable

Create the right "atmosphere" for people to become your brand's ambassadors. Let them share your ads and branded content in a very easy and intuitive way and keep tracking their contributions.

Marketers and advertisers are facing significant challenges related to people's diminishing attention spans. That will be the most important battle in the near future and will require a new creative approach with regard to ad format and ad distribution in 2017 and beyond.