Hootsuite officials believe marketers will be on the right road in social media with its new Adobe integration. PHOTO: Blue Genie

Hootsuite is bringing Adobe and its 90 million digital visual assets into its social media management ecosystem.

The Vancouver, BC-based social media management platform announced today an integration with Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Stock, which includes 90 million stock photography assets.

'Visually Impactful' Content Marketing

Leveraging digital assets is nothing new. But Hootsuite officials said the value here is that companies can combine the power of Adobe assets with the ability to edit, distribute and measure social content directly from Hootsuite.

"We really see the creation of content as critical," Richard Hungerford, senior director of business and corporate development for Hootsuite, told CMSWire. "Adobe is a perfect fit for us. They are a leader in creative content and we are the leader in social media management, with 15 million users."

Adobe features three clouds — Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe Document Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud. Hootsuite already has integrations with Adobe Analytics and Adobe Experience Manager (which fall under Adobe Experience Cloud).

Hootsuite's and Adobe's focus on enterprises also makes this a great match, Hungerford added.

Claude Alexandre, vice president of Adobe Stock, said in a statement high quality and authentic imagery, "is critical for engaging and communicating with customers."

This partnership, he added, will enable brands to be more "visually impactful" with content marketing initiatives.

Hootsuite users can also use the Adobe Creative Cloud SDK.

Measuring Social Content

Adobe Stock is available both as a standalone service and as part of Adobe Creative Cloud.

"We see this as a way for our users to get great content that is more visually appealing and drives higher engagement," Hungerford said. "If you look at the maturation of our users over the years, they've really gone from just being able to post content to now really being able to measure content and focus on performance-based metrics."