Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield's company has released screen-sharing capabilities on video calls inside its platform. PHOTO: Web Summit

Paid Slack users can now share their screens on video calls with colleagues thanks to a new feature.

The San Francisco-based enterprise collaboration provider last week extended its native calling feature with screen sharing. Users can leverage the capability in any Slack channel or direct message.

The addition marks another push by the chat-heavy app to meet enterprise needs. Slack debuted its enterprise edition in January, touting its compliance, security and collaboration features.

"When you’re working with teammates over a Slack video call, you may have something — a document, a chunk of code, the latest designs — that you want to share with your team," Slack officials wrote in a blog post. "Now you can."

Naturally, the screen-sharing capability for Slack isn't revolutionary as any Skype user could testify.

But Slack officials are bullish over the move as they seek momentum.

"Participants on the call will be able to see all of your shared screen, including your cursor," Slack officials blogged. "While you’re presenting, Slack will temporarily disable the video feed from your camera, and then turn it back on once you’ve stopped sharing. Slack notifications are also muted while you present, so others see only what you want to share, and nothing more."

They added screen sharing was built with the help of user feedback.

In other technology news ...

Movingimage Available on Microsoft Azure

Enterprise video platform provider movingimage announced availability of its Enterprise Video Platform (EVP) as a Software-as- a-Service (SaaS) on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform.

Officials said the move provides flexibility and availability for international users and enables them to access wide services on Microsoft Azure that complement the features of the movingimage platform, such as the text-to-speech function and image recognition services offered as part of Microsoft Cognitive Services.

“We made the strategic decision to cooperate with a global cloud service provider for our enterprise video platform in order to better support our many international customers,” Rainer Zugehor, CEO of movingimage, said. “We opted for Microsoft after carrying out a thorough evaluation. Our live-webcast application has already been available on Azure for a while. Now customers can also access our entire video management portfolio on Azure.”

A public-cloud version of the company's EVP on Microsoft Azure can be hosted in European data centers where the data is subject to European data protection regulations.

Temkin Group Launches CX Institute

The Temkin Group has announced the launch of its Customer Experience (CX) Institute, an online training platform aimed at helping companies become more customer-centric.

"The CX Institute addresses a key problem that many organizations face — namely how do we get employees across our company engaged with our CX transformation efforts?" founder Bruce Temkin said.

The new institute, he added, combines experience-driving CX transformation with e-learning design techniques.

The CX Institute offers corporate and individual learning models.

Verint Releases CX Consulting

Melville, NY-based Verint Systems has announced new customer experience consulting and packaged services offerings.

Verint already offers voice of the customer (VoC) solutions composed of enterprise feedback management, digital feedback management and interaction analytics that include speech, text and social.

The consulting arm will add strategy and expertise in CX strategy consulting, contact optimization, omnichannel and digital experience and strategic program implementation.

HubSpot Survey Reveals Marketing Challenges

Cambridge, Mass.-based marketing automation provider HubSpot released the 2017 edition of its annual State of Inbound report. The research revealed the top challenges and priorities facing marketers and sales reps today.

Some highlights include:

22 percent of respondents say their organization's marketing and sales relationship is tightly aligned

57 percent of sales reps spend up to an hour per day on data entry or other manual tasks

63 percent of marketers say their top challenge is generating traffic and leads

33 percent of salespeople say getting a response from prospects is getting more difficult

61 percent of marketers believe their organization's marketing strategy is effective.

Sigstr Launches ABM

Indianapolis-based Sigstr, a cloud platform for employee email personalization, has launched Account-Based Marketing (ABM) functionality. It allows marketers to use employee emails to deliver targeted content to specific accounts, industries and regions.

Using Sigstr Campaigns, the new ABM functionality allows customers to assign an email signature campaign to individual recipients.

“Employee email is a natural account-based marketing channel," Sigstr CEO Bryan Wade said. "The Sigstr platform knows the sender and recipient. Delivering personalized content accelerates the sales pipeline and engages your most important customers.”

Evergage Adds 'Rich' B2B Data

Somerville, Mass.-based personalization platform provider Evergage has announced the addition of more rich firmographic data in its Evergage B2B Direct product.

Company officials said the additional data capabilities are designed to help B2B companies drive and improve their personalization and ABM initiatives.

The newly enhanced B2B Detect is aimed at helping B2B marketers deploy experiences to web visitors at the account level.

Marketers can use B2B Detect to:

Trigger personalized experiences based each visitor’s organization

Add relevant content and messaging

Provide insights on anonymous website traffic

Evergage also updated its unified customer profile (UCP) to include extensive account-level details.