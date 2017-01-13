Google launched the AMP Project to create more engaging mobile web experiences. PHOTO: Noreen Seebacher

Let me start by stating the obvious: It's a mobile world — and as web traffic from mobile devices increases, techniques that speed and optimize the mobile web will grow increasingly important.

Now that we're all on the same page, let's turn our attention to the Google Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) Project, a framework to help improve mobile web experiences and boost the load times of rich media such as videos, GIFs and graphics.

Google launched the AMP Project in the hope of providing fast — make that instant — access to information to create more engaging mobile web experiences.

AMP pages are, simply, HTML pages with the capability to render in all modern web browsers and web views. AMP HTML is built on existing web technologies, but with strong limitations on JavaScript. Google traces many performance issues to the integration of multiple JavaScript libraries, tools, embeds, etc. into a page. AMP HTML allows CSS so pages look like the authors intended, but adds best practice enforcement.

All this is designed to provide a seamless experience for mobile users.

AMP HTML enables webpages with rich content such as graphics, animations and videos load almost instantaneously. With AMP, the same line of code will work across all major platforms and devices.

Why Bother With AMP?

There are excellent reasons for marketers to take the time to understand AMP.

Fast and Engaging Experiences: Reading on mobile screen is difficult unless the page is fast and optimized. AMP pages loads up four times faster than the webpages, which are not AMP.

Now you can create mobile optimized content once and have it load instantly everywhere, on any size of device.

Improved Mobile Search Experience: More than 20 percent of all search queries on the web are performed on mobile devices. That’s why it is essential to enhance search capabilities or search engine results page (SERP) results for small screens. And AMP does that.

Moreover, AMP pages are structured to ensure the content isn’t blocked by the ads. Customers can stop hating ads because they won't diminish load time. For publishers, that's huge.

Enhanced Performance: AMP will boost webpage performance and AMP-associated content will get a ranking boost from Google. In addition, AMP-associated content will get caching infrastructure from Google to further speed content delivery

SEO Compatible: AMP associated webpages are SEO friendly and preferred by Google in SERP ranking for all devices. Thus, AMP will help to bring more organic search results on your website. It will also lower down the bounce rate and result in more impressions and clicks.

Analytics Integration: You might be wondering how you can track whether Google is delivering its promises. Yes, you can do it by integrating the most suitable analytics system to your website such as Google Analytics, Adobe Analytics, comScore and many more.

It means with AMP you’ll be able to track all metrics such as clicks, conversions, users and more. Moreover, you can set your own tracking metrics on the analytics integration within your web application.

The Way Ahead with AMP

AMP provides a seamless user experience equally on all devices with fast loading speed and browser compatibility.

Think of it as a solid foundation for better web experiences.

The web of future looks promising with AMP technology. Webpages will become more captivating and engaging, creating a better user experience.

If you haven't already, give some thought to creating your website with AMP so you can offer seamless experience to your audience across all devices.