Strong brand storytelling can help your customers develop blind trust in your products or services. PHOTO: mali maeder

Part one of a two-part series.

The art of engaging with users using your own brand’s story is, appropriately, known as brand storytelling.

It shouldn’t be confused with the story of how a brand was established or the hardships you faced when you just started.

Developing Strong Brand Images

Instead, brand storytelling is a tactic where you communicate with a user or a customer to build trust towards your brand by showcasing your dedication towards a user.

It’s a direct and intuitive showcase of how your products fit into a user’s day-to-day life or business and your mission of serving your customers in the best possible manner.

Strong brand storytelling can help your customers develop blind trust in your products or services.

Apple is one of the finest examples of this approach. Apple is known to price all of its products with a hefty premium. Yet iPhone sales for the most recent quarter came in at 78.3 million, a record high.

And while MacBook sales have been less impressive, they remain strong: Apple sold 5.3 million units in the most recent quarter — the exact same number sold this time last year. But because of the company's premium pricing, Apple's Mac division brought in more cash for the firm than ever before.

Apple knows how to market and build its product. From the first step into an Apple store, you feel confident the company will provide you with a solid and reliable product.

Follow Apple's Lead

Wouldn’t it be fabulous if your brand could emulate Apple?

Maybe you can.

There are two parts to a strong brand story: one is the product itself, obviously, and the other is how you build the need for your product, which consists of marketing the product, engaging with your audience and lastly, retaining your customer and building customer loyalty.

We will be discussing the latter part, and specifically, a method called omnichannel communication, which contributes to building better brand stories.

But first, let's learn what brand storytelling is and then learn why is it necessary to build a brand story.

What is Brand Storytelling?

Brand storytelling is one of the most effective methods to connect with your audience. It involves various stories that are important to an organization and has helped it to grow. It is what helps a brand to build an emotional connect with a customer or a prospect.

According to leading marketing experts, brand storytelling includes:

How the brand came into existence and the problem it aims to solve

The key moments of success and struggle in the brand’s journey

Giving the audience an inside look at the brand and its work ethics

An understanding of why your product is a must-have for a user

A lot of marketing experts believe mastering the art of storytelling enables your brand to become a crucial part of your user’s daily life or business.

The user can relate with your successes and struggles. And, as emotional quotient is becoming a major chunk of decision making, brand storytelling is slowly becoming an important aspect of your brand propagation as well.

Now, the key question is, how does one build their own brand stories? What are the things brands can implement in their business models to build stories that leave lasting impressions on the minds of their audiences?

Remember such a story takes time to be built. It’s not something you can achieve in a few months. Many brands take two to three years before they can stitch a coherent story together.

In part two of this mini-series, we'll discuss how the omnichannel approach helps enhance user engagement — and how mastering it sets the stage for killer customer experiences.