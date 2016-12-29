Laurence Lock Lee has been working inside large, complex organizations for most of his career, consulting businesses on questions of knowledge management and more.

During this work, he noticed the outsized impact relationship networks have on businesses — an impact greater than that of the formal structures and processes — and turned his focus to corporate social capital as a result.

By applying social networking analysis to specific business problems, Lock Lee helps companies unlock the potential their networks hold. He co-founded Swoop Analytics with Cai Kjaer and Marianne Kjaer in 2014 to help organizations drive collaborative business performance.

What was the biggest lesson you learned in 2016?

Your network of connections can never be too diverse. Brexit and the US Elections was a wakeup call for me.

Hardly any of my connections, to my knowledge, would have supported Brexit Leave or Trump for President, yet around 50 percent of the voters did.

What gives you the greatest satisfaction at work?

As an Enterprise social data analyst, who now has an abundance of data to work with, it's very satisfying when you discover a new insight or confirm a hypothesis from your analyses.

Name one work-related moment that surprised or gave you an a-ha moment in 2016.

Continuing on the diversity front, we have seen many large enterprises supporting LGBTI groups forming. At the same time some Enterprises are challenging the creation of ‘non-work’ groups on their Enterprise Social Networking Systems.

While undertaking some analyses of groups with overlapping memberships for a number of organizations, I found a strong overlap between the LGBTI group and the ‘non-work’ groups. This supports a view that these groups provide a diversity of participation that is important for organizations to encourage.

Did you ever take on a job you thought you couldn't do?

Usually not, but I recall many years ago I was encouraged to join a team looking to support the selling of an advanced US medical health insurance system to selected Chinese prospects, adopting health insurance for the first time.

We failed, so I guess I was right.

If you had to get rid of your computer or your phone, which would it be and why?

This is a very hard question to answer as I live with both. But if push came to shove I would get rid of the computer. As phones get smarter they are starting to be able to do many of the functions of my computer.

Also, I can’t fit my laptop into my top shirt pocket.

When you were seven years old, what did you want to be when you grew up?

An international soccer star. Unlike the iPad generation of today, all I had was a ball and a back yard to kick it around in!