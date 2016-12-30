When I think of the digital workplace, I think yak cheese pizza.

Yeah, me neither.

But I will probably associate the two forevermore because of one of Sam Marshall's articles. Marshall tackles all angles of the digital workplace with articles which span the tactical to the comical, while sharing practical advice along the way.

As founder of Clearbox Consulting, Marshall helps clients "collaborate and communicate more effectively." When he's not at work, chances are you can find him on one of his many bicycles.

What was the biggest lesson you learned in 2016?

Rational argument alone won’t win the day. I kind of knew that, but both political and work events made it abundantly clear in 2016.

What gives you the greatest satisfaction at work?

When I share my ideas and someone says it changed how they thought about their digital workplace.

Name one work-related moment that surprised or gave you an a-ha moment in 2016.

I learned about adaptive case management from Filip Callewaert and it made a huge amount of sense for how knowledge management ideas can be practically supported using digital workplace tools.

Did you ever take on a job you thought you couldn't do?

Every time I take on a home improvement task I remind myself why I should stick to knowledge work!

If you had to get rid of your computer or your phone, which would it be and why?

My computer. I love the ‘instant on’ ability to check information or capture ideas from my phone. Is it cheating to add a Bluetooth keyboard too?

When you were seven years old, what did you want to be when you grew up?

A web designer. No, not really (I’d love to pretend I was young enough for that to be plausible). I wanted to be either a paleontologist or a powerlifter. I think in practice I managed to find the career that treads a line between the two.