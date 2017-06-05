The journey to a successful intranet started for Stihl Australia like it does for many organizations. They had something that wasn't working.
Before launching their intranet, they worked through a communication portal that was basically comprised of a collection of HTML pages with company policies.
Slow. Clunky. Poorly designed. And it sat dormant, for the most part. Read more.
Here are some more of our favorites from the past week.
A Sample of Our Stories
Customer Experience
- What Drove Acquia's Leadership Change?
- A Trip Down WCM Memory Lane
- Here's How to Slice and Dice Your Call Center Data
- Mobile Phone Separation Anxiety Is Real and It's Getting Worse
Information Management
- When Is Machine Learning Right for Enterprise Search?
- Your 'Digital Strategy' Is Just Your Business Strategy
- New Google Tab Surfaces Personal Data in Search Results
- How to Protect Workflows When They Cross Enterprise Boundaries
Digital Workplace
- What the Jive Acquisition Means for the Community Industry
- How to Identify Your Digital Workplace Needs
- IBM Acquires XCC Digital Work Hub to Strengthen IBM Connections
- New Opportunities for Internal Communicators
Featured Events
- June 6 — [CMSWire Webinar] The Very Strange Future of Mobile
- June 8 — [Aragon Webinar] Empower Your Business to More Effectively Serve Your Customers
- June 13 — [DW Webinar] Optimize for Engagement on the Employee Journey
- June 21 — 7th Annual Digital Marketing for Financial Services Summit - Toronto
- June 27 — [CMSWire Webinar] Customer Experience is a Team Sport