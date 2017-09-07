Atlassian Stride combines meetings, chat and collaboration capabilities, all in one platform PHOTO: DaveBleasdale

Atlassian released its largest and "most ambitious" enterprise collaboration tool today, called Stride.

Officials at the enterprise collaboration provider, which has headquarters in San Francisco and Sydney, told CMSWire that Stride is the amalgamation of lessons learned about how teams communicate.

The tool does not replace 15-year-old Atlassian's existing team chat tool, HipChat. The company will be gradually rolling out Stride to current HipChat Cloud customers.

"We've landed on not so much spending more time with communications products, but more effective time," said Steve Goldsmith, general manager for Atlassian Stride. "With meetings, messaging and tracking and finishing work ... we've stepped back and realized nothing in the market really tackles all three together as one unified solution."

Stride Tackles Meetings, Messaging, Collaboration

Steve Goldsmith

Goldsmith said many collaboration tools — admittedly even HipChat with more than 2,000 add-ons — attempt to "inch toward the center" of becoming comprehensive. They add bolted-on solutions that "check the box from a features standpoint."

However, he said, those added features "don't actually make people more effective in communications."

Stride, he said, is designed to tackle all of enterprise collaboration's challenges:

Better team messages with "high signals and low noise"

Frictionless meetings you can "easily escalate" to whatever channel makes sense, moving audio and video inside and outside of Stride

Native collaboration tools that move work along so you can "talk less and act more."

"This is our most ambitious product ever built," Goldsmith said. "It's the largest in scale and most complete functionality. It's a complete communication solution that brings all aspects together: visual, voice and audio."

Screen shot of setting Stride to "Focus Mode"

Expect More Trello News

Atlassian's collaboration platforms allow workers to chat in private and group settings (HipChat), collaborate on Git revision control projects (Bitbucket), create content (Confluence) and track software projects (JIRA). It competes with Microsoft, IBM, Salesforce, Slack and Jive among others in the collaboration space.

The company acquired Trello's task management platform for $425 million in January to provide work teams with software to organize and prioritize information, idea sharing and tasks.

Goldsmith told CMSWire in late August Stride does not leverage Trello functionality. But he said to watch for exciting things from Trello at the company's upcoming user conference taking place in San Jose, Calif. Sept. 12 to 14.

Stride Feature Set and Purpose

Stride, meanwhile, is the company's current focus.

Some feature highlights include:

Customizable notifications : Users can choose exactly how they want to communicate

: Users can choose exactly how they want to communicate Scalability : Small, midsize and enterprises with more than 10,000 employees can use Stride, which offers file sharing and two-factor authentication.

: Small, midsize and enterprises with more than 10,000 employees can use Stride, which offers file sharing and two-factor authentication. Rich Text Tools : Features such as rich text formatting, image annotation, markdown support and custom emojis

: Features such as rich text formatting, image annotation, markdown support and custom emojis Meeting Planner : Ability to schedule meetings from within Stride — with Stride users or nonusers. Meetings can include one-to-one video, voice calling, screen sharing and remote control access, across all devices. Add a person to a call with one click and group video is free for all teams

: Ability to schedule meetings from within Stride — with Stride users or nonusers. Meetings can include one-to-one video, voice calling, screen sharing and remote control access, across all devices. Add a person to a call with one click and group video is free for all teams Message Prioritization : Stride "Actions and Decisions" allows users to mark messages as an "action" or "decision." Stride surfaces the most important messages while users were off the platform

: Stride "Actions and Decisions" allows users to mark messages as an "action" or "decision." Stride surfaces the most important messages while users were off the platform A Little Bit of Quiet: Stride "Focus Mode" allows users to mute all notifications and incoming messages.

Goldsmith said Atlassian's focus is on solving the problems from the "noise that sometimes comes with all that open communication and document sharing."

"Communication happens all day," Goldsmith said. "Did we decide something or are we just continuing to talk about it?"