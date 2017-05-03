Atlassian expanded its cloud hosting capabilities into Europe, its CEO announced at the Atlassian Summit in Barcelona. PHOTO: Stefan Kahlhöfer, Twitter

Atlassian CEO Scott Farquhar kicked off its first Atlassian Summit Europe with news of updates to its enterprise collaboration suite, including investments in cloud infrastructure expansion and new developer tools to enhance DevOps processes.

Farquhar made the announcements during his keynote in front of the 1,800 attendees gathered at the Fira Barcelona Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain.

Going Cloud Global

Atlassian announced it's expanding its cloud hosting infrastructure with the launch of a new European region in Ireland.

"After migration to this new infrastructure," Farquhar promised in a blog post today, "our European cloud customers will experience improved performance and reduced latency. We’ll continue to add new cloud hosting regions around the world."

The move comes as Atlassian's presence grows in Europe, which represents 40 percent of the company's marketplace partners and accounts for nearly 40 percent of Atlassian’s revenue, according to Farquhar.

The CEO added more than 75 percent of new Atlassian customers start with one of its cloud products. Atlassian made the move to Amazon Web Services cloud hosting over the last year, which "enables us to offer an increased variety of cloud deployment regions, with strong performance and local failover options."

Atlassian's CTO Sri Viswanath said Atlassian has a mix of colocated facilities and AWS across Australia and the US. Some products, like Trello and Status Page, are already running on Amazon AWS.

Some great updates coming out from #AtlassianSummit in Barcelona tonight. Atlassian cloud customers - expect some #UX simplification pic.twitter.com/hQiw4WIM3m — laughingmind (@laughingmind) May 2, 2017

The migration for European customers that use JIRA and Confluence has already started, he added.

"We know data privacy, security and compliance are extremely important to our customers, and we are investing heavily in all of these areas," Farquhar said.

DevOps Adoption

Atlassian also announced new features in Bitbucket Server (coding access), Data Center 5.0 (hosting Atlassian apps in a customer data center), and Bamboo 6.0 (continuous delivery support) to help organizations in their DevOps processes:

Bamboo Specs in Bamboo 6.0: Allows Bamboo build plans to be configured as code

Permissions in Bitbucket Server and Data Center 5.0: Allows only certain users to push changes back to a central repository and stores a log of code changes for audit purposes

Smart mirror authentication caching in Bitbucket Data Center 5.0: Caching authentication credentials locally, in the event of short outages.

Atlassian also announced company milestones that include:

$250 million in cumulative sales for the Atlassian marketplace since 2012

3,000 add-ons

"We will continue to invest," Farquhar said, "in the tools, resources and infrastructure to help our vendors gain even greater market traction."