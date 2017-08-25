AWS introduced Macie, its new data security measure, Google Inbox got yet another update and more news in the document management space PHOTO: Pascal Habermann

Amazon Web Services (AWS) unveiled a new security tool for AWS customers called Amazon Macie during its annual AWS summit in New York City.

Macie alerts customers to security threats on sensitive content including documents and passwords.

The solution is built on technology it acquired with its purchase of San Diego, Calif.-based Harvest.ai earlier this year.

A 'More Intelligent' Approach to Information Security

Harvest.ai uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to analyze user behavior around a company’s key intellectual property (IP). The company was founded by a team which included two former NSA employees.

Unlike other security solutions that stonewall attacks, Macie identifies unusual activity around IP and alerts content owners of the activity.

It also identifies and applies risk ratings to sensitive data stored in AWS, such as business documents and passwords. If anyone tries to access that data, the system also warns the owners of the data.

“When a customer has a significant amount of content stored in Amazon S3, identifying and classifying all the potentially sensitive data can feel a bit like finding needles in a very large haystack — especially with monitoring tools that aren’t smart enough to effectively automate what is now a very manual process,” said Stephen Schmidt, Chief Information Security Officer, Amazon Web Services said in a statement.

“Amazon Macie approaches information security in a more intelligent way. By using machine learning to understand the content and user behavior of each organization, Amazon Macie can cut through huge volumes of data with better visibility and more accurate alerts, allowing customers to focus on securing their sensitive information instead of wasting time trying to find it.”

AI Increases Foothold in Data Oversight

Amazon is just the latest in a line of storage companies using AI to gain insights into their data and content.

Only last week Box announced it had teamed up with Google to do the same thing.

Box added Google Cloud Vision API to help developers understand the content of an image using machine learning models.

In that case, once you upload an image or text into Box, the platform will automatically detect that content and add metadata, which in turn, provides actionable context to content.

As AI gains more traction in the enterprise, we can expect to see more of these kinds of tools and partnerships.

Google Tweaks Inbox ... Again

Google is back this week with a few more tweaks to its Inbox email management offering, which it originally launched in 2014.

At the time, Google described Inbox as a rethinking of the inbox overload conundrum, claiming it would help users arrive at the elusive “inbox zero.”

Inbox's success resulted in Microsoft releasing an equivalent solution two years later: Focused Inbox for Outlook.

Google has continued to update and add features to the Inbox offering in the intervening period based on user demand, with the latest addition coming this week.

The latest addition introduced support for viewing multiple inboxes at the same time — provided you have an Android device. Android users can now funnel all of their emails into one inbox for easy access, without having to change accounts.

Google didn't provide a timeline for when this feature will be available for iOS and the web.

M-Files Automates HR Processes

Dallas-based M-Files had a busy week this week.

The company announced the release of a new version of its human resources-focused document management system.

The new offering can be deployed on-premises or as a cloud-based service aimed at simplifying and automating the management of employee-related documents and records as well as common HR processes.

M-Files has a unique metadata-based method of locating data, regardless of location, making it a good fit for human resources, which often files personnel records in multiple repositories.

Poor management of HR documents and processes expose companies to legal and compliance risks.

The new HR offering promises to intelligently understand common business roles and the relationships between them, allowing employee-related documents and records to be dynamically secured, organized and processed automatically.

In other news, M-Files also announced its acquisition of Apprento, a Fredericton, New Brunswick-based provider of artificial intelligence and natural language processing technology solutions on Aug. 22.

IntelliChief Improves Mobile Capabilities

Finally, this week, Tampa, Fla.-based IntelliChief launched a new web server client and mobile browsers to give users convenient access to active workflows in its IntelliChief ECM solution.

According to a company statement, this allows mobile workers to view, index and add notes to project and transaction documentation.

The aim is to simplify workflow processes for approvers and their colleagues while providing security measures for mobile access.

Using their mobile devices, employees can directly access documents in the IntelliChief repository — whether currently being processed or stored in an archive — provided they have the proper permissions.