Axway CEO Jean-Marc Lazzari

French-registered, US-based software developer Axway has acquired Santa Clara, Calif.-based Syncplicty.

The acquisition is the latest chapter for the enterprise file sync and share (EFSS) vendor, which the company then known as EMC acquired in 2012 and sold to global investment firm Skyview Capital in 2015.

Founded in 2007, Syncplicity counts more than 25,000 business and individual customers across a variety of verticals.

Axway, based in Scottsdale, Ariz., is a former unit of French company Sopra Steria. The Paris-based information technology services group spun off Axway in 2011 but retains a 33.52 percent interest in the company, which has more than 11,000 customers worldwide.

Terms of the all-cash deal were not disclosed.

Last year, Axway acquired Appcelerator, a Mountain View, Calif.-based mobile app development platform startup founded in 2006.

'Winning Combination'

In a statement on the company website, officials described Syncplicity and Axway as a "winning combination." The acquisition advances Axway’s commitment to the digital workplace by enabling workers "to securely share, synchronize and collaborate on files anywhere, anytime, from any device," they continued.

Axway CEO Jean-Marc Lazzari said Syncplicty compliments Axway AMPLIFY, the data integration and engagement platform the company introduced last November. AMPLIFY provides a unified, secure environment in the cloud and on-premises where digital teams can create, run and scale API-enabled services.

With Syncplicity, Axway now offers enterprises a hybrid cloud service where EFSS and Managed File Transfer (MFT) interactions can be "leveraged seamlessly together to get more business value from their data," he said.

Syncplicity not only strengthens the AMPLIFY platform but provides an API that will developer communities to embed EFSS services within their apps and processes, he said.

Last November, Gartner named Axway a Leader in its 2016 Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management. It was the third consecutive year it made the leaders quadrant in the report, previously known as the Application Services Governance Magic Quadrant.

Death of EFSS?

The acquisition confirms a prediction Gartner analysts Monica Basso, Karen A. Hobert and Jeffrey Mann made in the EFSS Magic Quadrant they wrote last summer. They estimated 70 percent of existing EFSS vendors will cease to exist by 2018.

Many EFSS companies with either be acquired or go out of business, they predicted. Surviving firms will offer one of two kinds of solutions: either empowering the digital workplace or modernizing corporate infrastructures.

When asked about the prediction, Syncplicity CEO Jon Huberman told CMSWire, "We're in the digital transformation business. We are not trying to be ECM 3.0." Based on the company's new ownership, that appears to be true.