BMC's Digital Workplace aims to collect all of the tools an employee needs to accomplish work in one accessible space PHOTO: John Robert Marasigan

Houston-based BMC Software has released BMC Digital Workplace, a cloud-based service designed to give employees "one-stop-shopping" for the tools and information they need to do their jobs.

Nayaki Nayyar, president of digital service management at BMC, called the new offering a "single pane of glass for every type of service" for employees in the new digital era.

"Today most companies have fragmented systems for HR, IT and other areas," Nayyar said in an interview with CMSWire. "They go to different places for different services. We have taken an holistic approach to provide a single pane of glass for employees to make requests in one place. They don't care how things are being fulfilled. They just want a single entry point. They want a Google-like experience. You get that in a single pane of glass."

'People-Centric' Approach

Nayyar and BMC have touted the "people-centric" approach in this digital workplace solution. The approach is designed to:

Encourage employees to learn new digital skills

Revolve around employees’ needs

Give them the tools and services needed to be successful

"In this digital transformation," Nayyar said, "one thing commonly forgotten is the human aspect of it. It's not just about technology and business impact for digital transformation. How can companies help employees through this journey? We're enabling employees in this ecosystem in the new digital world."

Digital Workplace (formerly MyIT) offers integrations with Office 365, Atlassian JIRA, Amazon Web Services, Windows Azure among others.

One Stop For Employee Needs

The BMC Digital Workplace combines native mobile apps and context and location-aware services enabling workers to find answers, request services and ask for help.

BMC officials promised the service can reduce service desk call volume by as much as 67 percent with self-service IT.

The services allow companies to onboard employees in "one single bundle," Nayyar said.

"It has everything employees need from IT assets to building assets to HR all in one single bundle. Companies now have complex landscapes with assets no longer just in data centers. They have them in private clouds, managed clouds, shared devices through the internet of things. We're providing a seamless experience through any channel."