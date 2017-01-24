Box upped its collaboration play today with a new version of its note taking app, Box Notes.

Box VP of Product Rand Wacker told CMSWire it includes:

A web application, which has been redesigned around a sidebar that enables users to access and pull up notes, including those bookmarked as favorites or you’ve recently edited

A desktop application for Macs and PCs that provides the same features in a standalone application. In a future release, users will also be able to work on Box Notes offline.

About Box Notes

Box Notes was introduced in 2013 and became available on mobile in 2014. It includes organizational tools like the ability to create tables, checklists and numbering, as well as collaboration features like version history, annotations and the ability to see who is viewing or editing a note in real-time.

Built on Box’s enterprise content platform, it also offers collaboration features like task management, workflow automation, comments and real-time alerts, and is protected by Box security features.

“We sat down to work out how people want to work tougher in the modern digital age and we came up with this idea of a collaborative, real-time note taking tool,” Wacker said.

“The productivity mantra that you hear across enterprises is all about being able to access content where ever you are, being able to share someone outside the organization."