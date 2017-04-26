Join us on Thursday as we spend an hour discussing optimizing the employee experience PHOTO: Michael Coghlan

Customer experience has been top of mind for businesses large and small for a while now. We're all meant to be customer-centric organizations.

And while some brands go above and beyond in providing consistently great experiences, what's often done in the name of customer centricity results in cost cutting and improved efficiencies for the business and no improvements for the customer.

With the new focus on employee experience, do we run the risk of falling into the same trap?

Join us on April 27 for an hour-long Tweet Jam as we discuss how to improve your employees' experiences while

The Tweet Jam will take place at 10 am PT/1 pm ET /1700 GMT. We invite the broader CMSWire community to join in using the #socbizchat hashtag, by logging into the chatroom of your choice or through CoverIt Live, found below the day of the conversation.

The Questions

Tweet Jams often dive down a few rabbit holes, but the questions below will guide our discussion:

What does "employee experience" mean to you? Conversations around the employee experience often focus on tools. What other factors come into play? What tactics work to successfully increase employee engagement and retention? What approach do you recommend to assess employee needs? How can companies provide employees their choice of tools while controlling tool-proliferation chaos? Which work apps are the biggest time-suck for you? What are your biggest distractions and how do you deal with them? How has the cloud made work more productive, if at all?

The Participants

While we encourage anyone interested to join in on the conversation, the following practitioners will be on hand to keep the conversation flowing:

Barry Jinks, Founder and CEO at Colligo — @bjinks

Participation Guidelines

A few things to keep in mind:

Introduce yourself with your first #socbizchat tweet. Include your name, job title and organization you work for

Answer question one with A1, question two with A2, etc. — and always include the #socbizchat hashtag. For example, "@bigbird A2 Tools are only a small part of the employee experience. Culture, communications styles and more all play a part #socbizchat"

Please don't pitch products or services — stay knowledge focused

Keep the discussion professional, but informal

Remember that this is a public chat — be thoughtful

We hope to see you there!