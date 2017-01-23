Leaders need to change the way they operate to attract and retain employees today. PHOTO: Alexas_Fotos

Successful digital enterprises recognize excellence starts with leadership and company culture, explained Paul Miller, CEO and founder of strategic partner and boutique consultancy Digital Workplace Group (DWG). "The main trait is to understand how leadership has now changed from dictate to influence; from command to conversation," Miller said.

Unfortunately, too many of us make the mistake of assuming all working adults (especially those in leadership roles) have baseline common sense courtesies. But the notion of common sense is hardly common, and each of us arrive at adulthood shaped or misshaped by countless influences, from culture and geography to social, medical and family conditions. Read more.

Here are some more of our favorites from the past week:

A Sample of Our Stories

Customer Experience

Digital Workplace

Information Management

Featured Events

Featured Research