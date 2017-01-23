Successful digital enterprises recognize excellence starts with leadership and company culture, explained Paul Miller, CEO and founder of strategic partner and boutique consultancy Digital Workplace Group (DWG). "The main trait is to understand how leadership has now changed from dictate to influence; from command to conversation," Miller said.
Unfortunately, too many of us make the mistake of assuming all working adults (especially those in leadership roles) have baseline common sense courtesies. But the notion of common sense is hardly common, and each of us arrive at adulthood shaped or misshaped by countless influences, from culture and geography to social, medical and family conditions. Read more.
Here are some more of our favorites from the past week:
A Sample of Our Stories
Customer Experience
- AppDynamics Will Kick Off 2017 Tech IPO Market; Will Snap Follow?
- Take a Break From the Marketing Action to Think About Strategy
- Why Truly Customer-Centric Organizations Can't Do It Alone
- The Problem with App Measurement: Time to Break Down the Walls
Digital Workplace
- How Machines Can Make You More Human & Improve Workplace Communication
- How to Promote Effective Communications in Your Workplace
- Coping With the Demise of SharePoint 2007
- How Machines Can Make You More Human & Improve Workplace Communication
Information Management
- Search & Big Data Analytics in 2017: 5 Hot Topics
- Cybersecurity Demands We Think Globally, Act Locally
- Don't Be Stupid With Your Gmail
- Ransomware Is Rising: Is Your SaaS Data Protected?
Featured Events
- [Earley Executive Roundtable] Virtual Assistants & Chatbots - The Next Big Thing in Customer Experience
- Jan. 23 — CEM in Telecoms Global Summit
- Feb. 20 — Digital Transformation Forum
- March 16 — The Marketing Technologist Forum
- June 19 — Digital Workplace Experience 2017