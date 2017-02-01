While the tech world was focused on the release of Slack’s new enterprise edition, Google quietly upgraded its G Suite productivity suite with more robust security functionality.

The new G Suite Enterprise offers greater control over information. Features include the ability to enforce the use of login security keys, the addition of Data Loss Prevention (DLP) for Google Drive and S/MIME (Secure/Multipurpose Internet Mail Extensions) for Gmail.

It also links Gmail with Google’s BigQuery cloud data warehousing service to provide more visibility into employee activity and integrates Gmail with third-party archiving solutions like HP Autonomy and Veritas.

G Suite Enterprise

Formerly known as Google Apps for Work, G Suite is a set of intelligent apps including Gmail, Docs, Drive and Calendar that is designed for collaboration.

“We’re giving customers the critical control and visibility they expect (and their CTOs and regulators often require),” Reena Nadkarni, product manager at G Suite wrote in a blog post

Features include more powerful access control for administrators with security key enforcement and the ability to manage who can access your company’s devices and systems.

For enterprises, the big addition will be the extension of DLP from Gmail to the other apps in G Suite. DLP, added to Gmail in 2015, makes it even for admins to secure sensitive data, control what content can be stored and protect users from accidentally sharing confidential information externally.

Enterprises should also like the ability to enforce S/MIME encryption on Gmail and set DLP rules according to individual or team needs.

Slack, Microsoft & Google

Two years ago, Google appeared to have given up on its enterprise collaboration ambitions when it rebranded Google Apps as Google for Work. Clearly, it hadn't as G Suite Enterprise proves. It's a crowded space and Google, Microsoft and Slack are all fighting for a share.

In November, Microsoft Teams, a chat-based workspace in Office 365, went into public preview. According to figures from Microsoft in its most recent quarterly earnings report, 30,000 organizations across 145 markets and 19 languages used Teams in November.

When Teams goes on general release at an unspecified date this year Microsoft plans to add WhoBot, which uses natural language processing to offer workers insights into their organization.

As of yesterday, Slack also has an enterprise edition, with enhancements including security, compliance with FINRA and HIPAA, and e-discovery functionality designed specifically for large entities.