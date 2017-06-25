Simpler Media Group and the Digital Workplace Group held the inaugural Digital Workplace Experience this past week in Chicago. PHOTO: Dom Nicastro

Simpler Media Group and Digital Workplace Group's inaugural Digital Workplace Experience at the Radisson Blu Aqua in Chicago last week established two things:

Organizations still need work building solid employee experiences. Some organizations really want to get it right.

The conference also featured extraordinary case studies of digital workplace success from organizations like Adobe, Southwest Airlines and Verizon.

But it also included discussions that highlighted the harsh realities that most organizations have yet to embrace the employee experience.

