Everyone's talking about the Digital Workplace Experience conference taking place June 19-21 at the Radisson Blu Aqua in Chicago. PHOTO: micadew

The buzz for the first Digital Workplace Experience conference won't slow down.

If you haven't heard — and we trust loyal CMSWire readers have — Simpler Media Group and the Digital Workplace Group (DWG) have partnered to host the Digital Workplace Experience conference June 19 to 21 at the Radisson Blu Aqua in downtown Chicago.

Fittingly, it's the same place Simpler Media, CMSWire's parent company, hosts the Digital Experience Summit. We're going for year No. 3 for that conference Nov. 13 to 15 back at the Radisson.

Good DX, Internally and Externally

Why so fitting?

Because while we've recognized the imperative for organizations to provide exceptional digital customer experiences, we've also recognized we've got to do the same for digital employee experiences.

That's why we've teamed with DWG to create the Digital Workplace Experience conference. The imperative for getting things right in your internal digital ecosystem is just as important as your external digital efforts.

How can you motivate marketers, for instance, to be great at knowing your customers and promoting the brand when their own internal communication systems fall flat?

You can't.

Gerry McGovern, our keynoter at the 2016 DX Summit last fall, articulated the need to provide employees with experiences nicely in his April post.

Our conference is the perfect place to help get organizations on the right track working intelligently in the digital age.

What are people talking about? I've compiled some of the buzz around the conference. Take a peek — and see you in the Windy City soon!

SharePoint, Innovation Spotlight

Chris McNulty, senior product manager at Microsoft, blogged about the Microsoft-Avanade sponsorship at the Digital Workplace Experience. McNulty highlighted our themes for the conference: Culture and Change, Employee Experience, Intelligent Workplace and Strategy and Governance.

Microsoft and Avanade will play a part in presentations and in our exhibitor's showcase. They'll be touching on SharePoint's future in the digital workplace and digital transformation boardroom success.

Case Studies of Success

When you want to be the best, listen to the best, right?

We've got some great case studies.

This is a terrific post by the Digital Workplace Group that highlights the success stories that will be presented in Chicago.

DWG provides a snapshot of the digital workplace tales of Adobe, KPMG, IKEA Group, Verizon and Southwest Airlines.

DWG will also be introducing a sampler 10-minute diagnostic attendees can use for a quick check of the Digital Workplace Maturity of their organizations. Results will be analyzed and compared with DWG’s earlier assessments.

Employee Experience Landscape

We suspect Real Story Group's supergraphic of employee experience solutions is only going to get more super. And you'll hear about it at the Digital Workplace Experience.

Tony Byrne and the Real Story Group shared their graphic and insights with us and will also be discussing its implications for the digital workplace at the conference.

"We'll definitely see an expansion of players," Byrne, founder and CEO of Olney, Md.-based Real Story Group, told us this week. "The major platforms are still going to be there. Microsoft Office and G Suite, and IBM has a lot to say there, too. Slack is not the end of the story. There are going to be more and more tools like Slack that will be mobile and cloud first to fill very specific needs."

Setting the Tone

Kintone, a sponsor for Digital Workplace Experience, shared its must-attend sessions at our upcoming conference.

"The revolution is here," Nicole Jones, content marketing manager for Kintone, wrote in the blog post. "Companies are making the move to digital workplaces. The challenge, for those just beginning to those at the forefront, is to make the shift seamlessly and profitably .... Whether your company is fully remote, partially digital, or looking for ways to incorporate the digital nomad trend, this is where you need to be."

From the Trenches

CMSWire has produced a series on digital workplace leaders to give a taste of their presentations in Chicago:

Stay tuned for more coverage on the Digital Workplace Experience and follow us via #DWEXP17. See you in Chicago!