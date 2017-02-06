If you want to imagine an all-star team working together effectively, think of the 1927 New York Yankees.

The team was considered the best in major league history. It included notable Hall of Famers like Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth — and had a section of its batting lineup nicknamed “Murderer’s Row” because of its effectiveness in consistently producing hits and runs.

In the business world, however, many teams struggle to pull such as consistent producers together.

Instead, management is exploring processes that will produce an effective environment.

One process, DevOps, is rising in usage, and marketers looking to stay effective in a growing IoT world, should pay attention to improve their marketing strategy.

DevOps arise from the complexity that digital technology has rapidly gained. Take a comparison of IoT devices against apps. Startups with just two developers have successful deployed apps, managing design iterations and operational growth.

But the programming of devices, thanks to the IoT revolution, shifts the complexity and volume of tasks.

When I attended the 2015 O'Reilly Solid Conference in San Francisco, I listened to Ben Einstein, general partner at Bolt Venture Capital, explain how development teams for Internet of Things (IoT) devices must vet more programming and tech than that for an app.

He advocated IoT teams should have at least eight people to cover engineering, frontend, back end and sales.

Enter the value of DevOps, a blend of the phrases "development" from software development and "operations” from information technology operations.

DevOps is a series of tools and techniques to foster iterative software development and simultaneously align communication among the technical teams involved. The result is an automated process behind software delivery and infrastructure changes in support of that delivery.

How DevOps Can Influence Marketing

Much of DevOps is focused on testing and developing, both activities usually outside of a marketer’s purview of responsibilities. But these activities impact the end product — the software — and everything downstream — namely services based on the software or devices that rely on the software.

There are three key advantages marketers gain when their activities align with an organization’s DevOps framework.

Marketers See Improved Interdepartmental Communication

Continuous feedback generated during development can disseminate the details for how changes impact on overall business goal. Marketers can then better describe how a product or service delivers customer benefits.

Marketing ads that highlight how a firm ensures quality for a programmed appliance, for example, can be a strong appeal in a programmatic campaign aimed at customers who place quality as a purchase priority.

Marketers Can Focus a Strategic Advantage Into a Consistent Message

A business that prioritizes innovation can better explain how innovation distinguishes it from the competition.

That position becomes a clear message that marketers can emphasize in its messages for customers and partners. That message has a broad application, from remarketing ads to attract white paper downloads to content marketing attracting partners and contractors.

Marketers Can Establish a Clearer Context for Marketing-Related Analytics

What makes analytics effective in usage is identifying what objective your content is seeking to achieve.

The focused message and communication from working within a DevOps environment can help analysts better align metrics, solution tags and reporting to objectives, because those objectives were shared during development.

Advanced analytics, increasingly embedded into software or used alongside deployed software, also gains a healthy starting point for analysis.

Imagine predictive analytics used with Amazon Alexa or Google Home, and you can imagine how those devices can provide incremental improvements that marketers can tout.

All of this means marketing department analysts must ultimately learn how to work with development teams to better understand the context of ideas that influence the metrics.

DevOps: Where We Are Headed

DevOps benefits organizations improving products at a faster pace than those using traditional software development and infrastructure management processes.

Amazon, Netflix and even retailers Target and WalMart are making mammoth operational and tech strides through these kinds of initiatives.

Marketers working with fast paced innovative companies need to hit their collaboration with developer teams if they ultimately want to hit a home run with customers.