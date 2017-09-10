“When you wish upon a star
Makes no difference who you are
Anything your heart desires will come to you”
— Jiminy Cricket, and also me when addressing the top articles you missed last week on CMSWire.
Quick, Give Me the Headlines:
- Fusing seamless human and digital interaction in the workplace is no easy task. In fact, according to Gartner analyst Matt Cain, digital workplace technologies are the biggest disruptors in workplace history, changing the way we work
- Restructuring your data architecture might be your best bet for a streamlined, logical setup. Struggling to know where to start? Rebecca Corcoran provides recommendations for developing successful data architecture in six steps
- Atlassian is making ‘Stride's with its “most ambitious enterprise collaboration tool” to help you tackle meetings, messaging and collaboration. (Pssst … the new feature is called Stride if you didn’t get the joke)
- What’s on the Open Source CMS Forecast? Gutenberg from Wordpress. Joomla 3.8 from Joomla. Pimcore 5 from Pimcore. A new Stories App from Magnolia. Exciting!
- Intelligent virtual assistants (IVAs) are cooler than ever, but are far from true AI. Expect some rudimentary AI-based applications within the next three years. Let’s hope the IVAs goals are aligned with ours as humans (looking at you, Stephen Hawking)
- I’m going to count to five, and by the end you better understand why users have more control of their Internet of Things (IoT) data: 1. regulation (think GDPR); 2. technology; 3. security threats; 4. consumer’s expectations and 5. user-defined IoT data permissions. Got it? Good.
- Employee happiness and customer experience sitting in a tree, K-I-S-S-I-N-G. According to founder and CEO of the boutique consultancy CX Journey, Annette Frans argues you cannot have truly happy customers without creating an environment for truly happy employees. They go hand-in-hand (off into the sunset on the CX journey)
- A few weeks back, Martyn Perks wrote an article claiming governance is no longer needed in the digital workplace. Sam Marshall wrote a counter-argument of sorts to promote the necessity of governance this week. Gauntlet thrown, challenge accepted
- Selecting technology for any business is hard. How do you decide? So many options, so many potential future implications. Have no fear, Tony Byrne and Jarrod Gingras of Real Story Group wrote "The Right Way to Select Technology," which contributor Kristina Podnar called "a resource for years to come." Bookmark this
