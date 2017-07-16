Hi, friend! Great to see you. What a week, am I right?
I know you’re busy, so I’ll spare you the wordy details, but ICYMI (In Case You Missed It), Microsoft had a big week. In fact, three of our five most read articles are about Microsoft. Perhaps the Microsoft Inspire conference inspired all you readers this week (see what I did there?), with its major releases such as Microsoft 365, an AI hub and more.
Another huge topic of discussion? Net neutrality. We saw a day of action on net neutrality on July 12, with companies and activists working towards a common goal: halting the roll back of Title II and net neutrality. (It's not too late to take action. Initial comments close July 17 and responses to other comments close Aug. 16.)
OK, OK, I’ll wrap up the wordiness and hit you with the most engaged reads from this week. Without further ado, I present this week’s ICYMI roundup.
Quick, Give Me the Headlines:
- Think Net Neutrality Doesn't Apply to Your Business? Think Again. (Self explanatory headline, a must read)
- Hey marketers! I’m sure you've heard a lot of buzz around GDPR lately. I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but you’re going to have to say your goodbyes to your third-party data fairly soon. Consider yourself warned
- Speaking of predictions, OpenText made good on its promise for a July release of Magellan, and used the occasion to share yet more choice words about competitor IBM Watson. Three focal points of Magellan? Open platform, affordability and cohesiveness
- Office 365, Windows 10, Security sitting in a tree, K-I-S-S-I-N-G (and by “kissing” I mean “combining to create Microsoft 365 for enterprise and business”)
- More about Microsoft: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella made the company's direction in the months (and years) to come clear
- Did you know over 50 percent of the Fortune 500 have vanished off the list since 2000? Failure to adapt to the constantly changing digital space is the culprit. Bill Davis argues it is imperative to establish digital maturity, otherwise you risk disruption
- Oh wait, back to Microsoft. In yet another event this week, the company unveiled its new “Microsoft Research AI hub"
- Four common digital experience project mistakes? Defying the project management triangle, giving developers a free pass, glossing over critical requirements and getting lost in features and specifications. If you or someone you know have fallen victim to any of the above, read Boris Kraft’s article ASAP for solutions
- Strong process cultures create energy and engagement. Namaste
- The fine line between cool and creepy: a memoir. Just kidding, but you have to consider privacy when you consider introducing mobile geofencing. This article will tell you if the practice is right for your business
- Four content marketers discussed forthcoming experiments at the beginning of the year. Here's how they're doing
That’s about it for this week’s rendition of “ICYMI” — thank you for all you do.