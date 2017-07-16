PHOTO: nvainio

Hi, friend! Great to see you. What a week, am I right?

I know you’re busy, so I’ll spare you the wordy details, but ICYMI (In Case You Missed It), Microsoft had a big week. In fact, three of our five most read articles are about Microsoft. Perhaps the Microsoft Inspire conference inspired all you readers this week (see what I did there?), with its major releases such as Microsoft 365, an AI hub and more.

Another huge topic of discussion? Net neutrality. We saw a day of action on net neutrality on July 12, with companies and activists working towards a common goal: halting the roll back of Title II and net neutrality. (It's not too late to take action. Initial comments close July 17 and responses to other comments close Aug. 16.)

OK, OK, I’ll wrap up the wordiness and hit you with the most engaged reads from this week. Without further ado, I present this week’s ICYMI roundup.

Quick, Give Me the Headlines:

Events

Won’t you take me to Funkytown?! And also the following events because they will be most excellent:

Featured Resources

Check out these resources, guaranteed to make you know more than you did 10 minutes ago or your money back. (Pssst, they’re free):

That’s about it for this week’s rendition of “ICYMI” — thank you for all you do.