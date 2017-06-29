Igloo Software updated its Digital Workplace solutions at the Digital Workplace Experience conference. PHOTO: Richard Pope

Igloo Software, a Kitchener, Ontario-based digital workplace solutions provider, last week released a Solutions-as-a-Service approach officials said will help customers achieve new levels of productivity, innovation and time to value.

The company unveiled its new model at the inaugural Digital Workplace Experience conference in Chicago. The Solutions-as-a-Service model includes software, services, support, training and expertise in one solution.

A Complete Package

“Solutions-as-a-Service is the next evolution of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) since we are delivering all elements required for success beyond just the software, including solution templates, consulting, implementation services, training, benchmarking and engagement KPIs, launch and engagement support and governance guidance,” Dan Latendre, founder and CEO of Igloo Software, said in a statement. “There was always this gap in the market between what vendors provided and what clients expected — and rightfully needed — to be successful."

Igloo’s new solution comes in three levels: Basic, Professional and Enterprise.

Each Digital Workplace edition is a full portfolio of professional services that includes:

A designated Igloo expert for best practices and expertise in digital workplace strategies

Business solutions architects to analyze business challenges, objectives and digital workplace ecosystem

An in-house team to help the launch of a digital workplace

On-site or virtual training

Igloo Refresh services, which are designed to improve user adoption and engagement by refreshing the design and navigation of an organization’s digital workplace

Igloo Expansion services, aimed at allowing organizations to solve business challenges first and then plan to expand into new solutions, advanced functionality and departmental use cases

Technical support tiers

Igloo Software also launched a new portfolio of packaged digital workplace solutions. It includes all required pre- and post-implementation services to address challenges impacting communications, knowledge management, collaboration and employee engagement and culture.

All solutions are being delivered using Igloo’s Solutions-as-a-Service model.

In other technology news ...

Happy 10th, Acquia

Digital experience provider Acquia celebrated its 10th birthday this week as a corporation. The Boston-based provider and Drupal web content management host has grown to nearly 1,000 employees in its time and is considering an IPO.

Officials said the idea behind Acquia started with a conversation (over baguettes) between Drupal creator Dries Buytaert and Jay Batson at DrupalCon Sunnyvale.

Some of the original Acquia crew. The Boston-based digital experience provider is celebrating 10 years as a corporation.

Solodev CMS Honored by Amazon

Solodev, an Orlando, Fla.-based Web CMS provider, was recently recognized at the Amazon Web Services Public Sector Summit in Washington, DC for:

Solodev CMS was named to the new AWS Education Competency

Achieved AWS's Public Sector Competency

Won AWS's "City on a Cloud Innovation Challenge" for Best Practices (Large), for its work on Seminole County Public Schools new website. This award includes a monetary prize of $50,000 for Seminole County Public Schools to reinvest in their digital presence, the rolling out of 57 new school websites on the Solodev platform.

Promapp Launches Lean Tagging

San Francisco-based Promapp, which provides cloud-based business process management software, has extended its feature functionality with the launch of Lean Tagging.

Lean Tagging is designed to help organizations integrate lean improvement initiatives. It’s aligned with continuous improvement methodologies (including Lean, Kaizen and Six Sigma).

Promapp officials said it will help organizations identify inefficiencies within processes, prioritize the reduction of non-value-add activities and waste and track, manage and report on opportunities for improvement.

LinkedIn, HubSpot Partner Up

LinkedIn has announced that its Sales Navigator solution can now live directly inside of contact and company records in HubSpot CRM.

It will allow salespeople to track down related leads, mutual connections, common interests and more without leaving their HubSpot portal.

Officials at the Mountain View, Calif. professional networking platform called it the biggest update since last July when it integrated Sales Navigator into Salesforce and Gmail. This update incorporates integrations with sales content tracking technology it acquired last year as well as enhanced CRM features.

In March, LinkedIn added a new enterprise edition tier and other enhancements to Sales Navigator, its sales tool for prospecting and insights.

CabinetM Hits 7,000

Boston-based CabinetM, a discovery and management platform for marketing technology strategy and digital transformation, has announced it has exceeded 7,000 products in its technology database.

CabinetM’s database combines products in marketing technology, sales tech and adtech. It includes more than 300 categories.

CabinetM helps marketing teams track and manage their marketing technology and provides collaboration for industry players.

“By leveraging the products in our database, marketers have already built over 400 marketing stacks on CabinetM, and we are obtaining some interesting insights from the data,” Anita Brearton, CabinetM CEO, said in a statement.

CabinetM is adding between 10 and 20 products each week. Company officials found in recent research: