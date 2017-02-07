The workplace is full of distractions.

When companies want to get their employees adopt SharePoint, they would always think of providing training. But, they never stop to think of a better way to provide training. They forget that some training methods just work better than others.

To get users adopt SharePoint, it’s not enough to train them. Many times, the way you provide the training is much more important than the training itself.

To make SharePoint 2016 adoption much easier, you need to find answers to some key questions:

What is the right time to provide training? For how long? And how often?

Overall, you need to rethink about how you provide the training.

In this short video, you’ll learn simple steps you can take to provide training in a way your employees will enjoy: digestible and contextual. It is a way to make SharePoint Adoption much easier and much faster.

