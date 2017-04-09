When meeting about your company's mission statement and vision, there should be no empty chairs. PHOTO: John Seb Barber

Your company undoubtedly has a mission statement and a vision. The bigger question, though, is does your company adhere to those values every day? Or does the mission statement even represent the company's core values?

It may be time for a rewrite. And this is not an executives-only task. Read more.

Here are some more of our favorites from the past week.

A Sample of Our Stories

Customer Experience

Digital Workplace

Information Management

Featured Events

Featured Research