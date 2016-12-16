Two experts in the digital workplace space — Brice Dunwoodie of Simpler Media Group and Paul Miller of Digital Workplace Group — are collaborating on Digital Workplace Experience.

Paul Miller began using the term digital workplace in 2010 to describe an evolution from a digital world of work dominated by intranets to a deeper and more wide-ranging set of enterprise services.

"Yes we knew and understood the physical workplace but increasingly where we spent most of time working was within digital worlds; within digital workplaces," recalled Miller, CEO and founder of strategic partner and boutique consultancy Digital Workplace Group (DWG).

Redefining Work in a Digital Age

Since then, changes in technology and corporate cultures have aligned to fuel a renaissance in the way people work worldwide — transforming work from something done in a "‘fixed place’ to ‘everywhere,’ from somewhere you go, to something you do," Miller said.

Work has been liberated from the physical constraints. But how can organizations of all sizes make the most of this new paradigm and capitalize on everything from the broad and obvious to the narrow and nuanced effects of this change?

For Brice Dunwoodie, it's a question he has pondered since 2003 when he planted the roots of Simpler Media Group (SMG), Inc. As president of SMG, publisher of its flagship product, CMSWire, and producer of the DX Summit, Dunwoodie has been on the frontline of a digital revolution that's touched every aspect of the way people do business for 13 years.

Welcome Digital Workplace Experience #DWEXP17

Given their shared interests and expertise, it was only logical for Dunwoodie and Miller to bring SMG and DWG together as strategic partners in a unique new conference, Digital Workplace Experience (#DWEXP17).

The inaugural event will take place next June 19 to 21 at the Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel in Chicago. This three-day event aims to bring the most influential digital workplace practitioners and technology innovators together with a global audience eagerly looking for solutions, strategies and best practices.

“For more than a decade, the strategic relationships, research and benchmarking power of the Digital Workplace Group and the news and events strength of CMSWire have helped define the digital workplace industry globally,” Miller said. “Now with this strategic partnership, we will together bring the best digital workplaces live and in person to a global strategic audience — enabling the teams, practices and organizations participating in Digital Workplace Experience to take the right next steps on their digital workplace journeys.”

A New Kind of Conference

DWEXP17 will feature live tours and real-time demos of featured digital workplaces, including Adobe and KPMG. Event content includes knowledge streams, tracks and themes that focus on key digital workplace topics such as employee experience, intelligent workplace, culture, leadership, change management and digital workplace roadmaps, informed by DWG's 15 years of benchmarking, research and insight combined with CMSWire's deep expertise and diverse community of thought-leaders.

“Following the success of our annual DX Summit, I'm thrilled to partner with DWG to bring our mutual communities together to share digital workplace best practices and lessons learned, and to feature a new kind of cross-organizational coworking,” Dunwoodie said.

The event will offer an "information and experience-rich three days," he continued. So save the date: We can't wait to see you at #DWEXP17!