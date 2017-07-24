Slack has added capabilities to its analytics that target channels and members. PHOTO: Daniel Morrison

Last week Slack added new analytics features to its real-time communication app to provide deeper, contextual insight into channel and individual user activity.

In the blog post announcing the new capabilities, officials stated the additions are meant to help companies make more informed decision about how they manage Slack.

Analytics have become increasingly important for collaboration platforms. Forrester in its December 2016 Wave for Enterprise Collaboration platforms cited collaboration analytics as a critical capability of a successful collaboration platform along with central administration, document collaboration and group and team messaging.

Analytics Trio

The San Francisco-based enterprise collaboration provider now breaks down its analytics capabilities into three sections:

Overview: Provides analytics on channels, messages and files

Provides analytics on channels, messages and files Channels: Now goes deeper into the public channels and is sortable by a range of fields, including the channel with highest membership and that with the most recent activity

Now goes deeper into the public channels and is sortable by a range of fields, including the channel with highest membership and that with the most recent activity Members: Provides additional visibility into Slack users and how active they are.

Potential Use Cases

According to the company, businesses can use the analytics to target training opportunities. New members could lead to a change in the breakdown of messages sent in public versus private channels or the percentage of active members each week.

"If you start to notice a shift in either of these metrics," officials said, "it could be a good idea to hold a training session to make sure everyone feels comfortable navigating their work in Slack."

Peer training can help new team members understand how Slack fits into their daily workflows, officials said. Analytics in the members section can help organizations "find early adopters and highly active users whose stories may benefit others in your company."

Slack analytics can also produce insight on trending topics, such as a "spike in customer support tickets, or a topic that’s sparking active conversation."

"Conversely," officials added, "sorting by the lowest number of messages sent can point you toward inactive channels that can be archived to keep your team’s channel list tidy and relevant."

Slack Marketing Apps

Slack officials also noted integrations within its Slack App Directory last week aimed at helping marketers produce customer insights, run and analyze marketing campaigns.