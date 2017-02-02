No matter what side of the table you land on, everyone dreads the annual performance review PHOTO: John Lawlor

Whether you are on the giving or receiving side, not many people look forward to annual review time. The sense of foreboding is understandable given that the conversation revolves around accountability.

So with teams, managers and individual contributors setting expectations and goals for the year ahead, I'm going to explain how to understand — and eventually transcend — the dynamics of the performance review process, known in some circles as "The Expectation Game."

New Year, New Expectations

Businesses employ many terms to articulate and codify performance goals for the year. One of the most common is "expectations."

Performance reviews judge people on perceived performance relative to expectations. This yardstick is why many corporate performance review systems use the terms "Meets Expectations," "High Meets," "Low Meets" and the ever-elusive "Exceeds Expectations."

When a new year rolls around, managers and employees strive to articulate "SMART" goals (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time bound). While obviously a good thing, this task often lacks the detail and supporting structure to allow for full engagement and attachment by either individual staff or leadership.

For example, an articulated SMART goal should by definition have a measurable outcome. But how should that measurable outcome be considered when thinking about the difference between "exceeds expectations" and "high meets"? Or between "high meets" and "meets"? Are the distinctions specific to each goal or is there a guidepost that managers can apply to allow for judgements to be made at least semi-objectively?

Anchor Goals to a Structured Model

I've played the expectations game from both sides of the table and, in my experience, those who succeed anchor their goals and judgements directly on the terms embedded in the performance management process — especially the term “expectations."

Having a structured model for what divides the achievement levels relative to expectations can both generate alignment on the goals themselves and in reasonably judging performance relative to goals. But for a structured model to work, it has to be abstract enough to apply to a wide range of work and concrete enough to be easily applied by contributors and management alike.

One model I've used and seen gain meaningful acceptance is to segment achievement levels based on the management concept of control vs. influence where:

"Meets Expectations" is defined as "what can reasonably be done, at your level, within your local span of control"

"High Meets" is defined as "what can be done, at your level, with collaboration from your peers who are part of the same department” (i.e., you have shown that you can use influence rather than control to accomplish work)

"Exceeds Expectations" is defined as "what can be done, at your level, with collaboration and buy-in from people outside your department within the wider enterprise” (i.e., "you've exceeded expectations when you achieve what no reasonable person expects you are supposed to with the tools you are given, your level and within your span of control")

In this model, "meets" should be relatively easy to achieve but not a gimme, and "exceeds" should be significantly challenging but not fundamentally impossible.

Does it Pass the Sniff Test?

To see how this would work within context, let's say your team has decided that consolidating the number of CMS templates is critical to your department's success. The goal statement and levels could look like this (assuming you could put appropriate constraints as needed by your organization):