No two digital workplaces are exactly the same, just as no two businesses are exactly the same.

But in the last few years, some common denominators separate those who succeed from those who stand awash in a sea of unused software.

The Questions

Tweet Jams rarely travel a linear path, but the questions below will guide our discussion:

A common digital workplace misconception is that it's just about the technology. What other considerations come into play? Does any one person or department hold ultimate responsibility for the success or failure of a digital workplace? If so, who? How can larger organizations create company-wide digital workplace strategies while meeting the needs of individual units? What steps can you take to prevent a digital workplace from replicating organizational silos? What should an effective digital workplace governance strategy include? How frequently should organizations reassess employee needs & the tools to support those needs? Who should own that process? What signs point to the success or failure of a digital workplace strategy?

The Participants

While we encourage anyone interested to join in on the conversation, we always have some experts on hand to keep the conversation flowing.

Bill Ryan, Founder and Principal at Sync(d) Technologies — @BillRyan61

Christian Buckley, Chief Evangelist at Beezy, Founder of CollabTalk — @buckleyplanet

J. Kevin Parker, Director at Neostek — @JKevinParker

Katherine Evans, Director of Product Marketing at Jive — @KLulkiewicz

Nicole Fuselier, Director of Digital Strategy at Viavi Solutions — @ViaviSolutions

Sam Marshall, Founder at ClearBox Consulting — @sammarshall

Tony White, Founder and CEO at Ars Logica — @arslogica

