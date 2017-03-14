VMware wants to accelerate adoption of digital workspaces by simplifying mobile experiences for both IT and end-users. PHOTO: Elvert Barnes

VMware is advancing its mission to reorient businesses around mobile innovation, applications and services with updates to its VMware Workspace ONE solution.

Workspace ONE combines identity and enterprise mobility management (EMM) to help organizations securely access business applications and services.

The solution integrates application and access management, unified endpoint management (VMware AirWatch) and virtual application delivery (VMware Horizon) to provide workers with consumer-like experiences using business applications — anywhere, anytime through any device.

Simplifying Mobile Enterprise Experiences

The goal is to help organizations accelerate adoption of digital workspaces by simplifying mobile experiences for both IT and end-users, the Palo Alto, Calif.-based company noted in a statement today.

Specifically, VMware wants to "evolve siloed cloud and mobile investments, enabling all employees, devices and things across the organization to accelerate their digital transformation journey with a platform-based approach," the statement continued.

As Noah Wasmer, senior vice president, mobile products, End-User Computing at VMware explained, "there is an urgent need to break down technology silos and tackle shadow IT by standardizing on a digital workspace platform."

VMware described the new capabilities of its Workspace ONE and AirWatch 9.1 solutions as ways for organizations to unify application and access management and expand cross-platform capabilities for Windows 10 and Android to deliver a better end-user experience.

'Consumer Simple, Enterprise Secure'

The company said it is extending the "consumer simple, enterprise secure" Workspace ONE access control experience to more applications to unify application management across application types.

The company said the upgrades make it easier for IT to deliver unified access and single sign-on experience to intranet applications that use Kerberos or HTTP headers and richer conditional access capabilities. The updated Workspace ONE solution will enable a new single control plane across cloud, native and intranet applications and extend multi-factor authentication (MFA) to the Apple Watch.

Updates to the AirWatch Unified Endpoint Management portfolio will enhance support for mobile (iOS and Android), desktops (Windows 10 and Macs), ruggedized and Internet of Things devices.

It is also streamlining Workspace ONE pricing and packaging to allow organizations to segment their users and "select the appropriate set of capabilities that aligns to their application and security needs." AirWatch 9.1 and updates to Workspace ONE are expected to be generally available this spring.