It's no secret how to improve employee engagement: give them a clear sense of purpose and the support they need to grow in their jobs PHOTO: wocintechchat.com

Employee attitudes are changing. Today’s workers strongly prefer a corporate culture that puts purpose and personal development front and center.

In contrast to more traditional top-down management structures where motivations like long-term stability, a paycheck and perks reigned supreme, employees these days want to be part of organizations that go beyond salary to execute specific visions, provide value to our world and enrich their workers as individuals.

Moving Toward a ‘Coaching Culture’

Gallup’s 2017 State of the American Workplace report refers to this shift as a burgeoning emphasis on creating a coaching culture, rooted in their finding that as few as one-third of today’s workers report being actively engaged in the workplace. That means that today’s employers have plenty of room to motivate, utilize and nurture their employee talent in more creative and fulfilling ways.

The prize for organizations that successfully make this transition will be more enthusiastic employees motivated by a clearer sense of purpose and better-defined paths for personal growth.

DXPs Provide Tailored Training

Digital experience platforms (DXPs) can be a crucial part of the corporate strategy for modernizing an employee’s onboarding, continued education and training through a modernized take on employee intranets.

The key component? Like all the best customer experience strategies, DXP effectiveness is rooted in personalization. For example, setting up a training site using a DXP means your company can bring together assets, content and data from across the enterprise to provide employees with tailored access based on their roles, performance reviews, tenure, part-time or full-time status — or any other information relevant to them.

Personalized Training, Seamless Access

What’s more, employees can access these personalized training materials when and where they want them, including across mobile devices and tablets. Regardless of the device, they can stop and start again where they left off, taking advantage of the omnichannel experiences made possible through a DXP.

Face it, when done poorly, company-created instruction comes across as bureaucratic, monotonous busy work decreed as punishment from on high. Yet DXPs can transform those same training exercises into useful personal development sessions that employees perceive as enhancing their day-to-day work lives.

Which one do you think would be more popular?

One-Size-Fits-All Doesn’t Fit Anybody

In our current era where skills can be picked up by watching YouTube videos over a weekend, the same digitally inclined employees who demand new kinds of motivation are also driven learners who recognize and appreciate having efficient, personalized and on-demand resources.

So rather than delivering one-size-fits-all training sessions that chafe employees with their limited relevance, personalizing your onboarding and skills training offerings lets employees know they’re supported and valued.

New employee onboarding can be personalized to focus on an individual’s job description, team role, experience, geographic location or need for policy education — to name just a few potential factors. And ongoing training on subjects such as compliance, industry regulations and ethics issues can be better retained when the information is tailored to individual employee needs.

DXP Personalization Benefits Managers, Too

Accomplishing this personalized training will most likely require behavioral and organizational changes in the management ranks. Managers must act like coaches who thoroughly understand each employee’s personal development needs and personalize training and feedback accordingly.

Using a DXP to simplify the creation and delivery of those high-quality development experiences means that employees can receive continuous year-round training that aligns their goals for personal growth with the company’s overall business needs.

Defining and Tracking Training Goals

To implement this model successfully, managers should work alongside employees to define clear milestones within this education process. For example, if an employee review specifies goals for improving writing or presentation skills, an optimal training regime can then be made available and tracked through a DXP.

Within the DXP, each employee’s profile, department, history with the company, past reviews and any other helpful data can be stored, along with information on targeting the best training courses and content for an individual’s future developmental path.

DXPs Prepare Employees for Action

Setting up courses designed to reinforce information can also be a valuable part of the ongoing learning and growth process for managers, too. Like any good coaches, managers should foster a positive environment that helps everyone succeed.

With the help of a DXP strategy that provides fast, flexible communication and access to knowledge, both new and veteran employees can grow in their careers while continually learning, putting new skills into action and feeling ready to produce their best work.