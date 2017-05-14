"Employee engagement is when your employees trust your senior leadership and feel an emotional connection to your company," according to Jill Christensen. PHOTO: Soon

In the age of the connected, plugged-in worker, employee disengagement is actually getting worse.

And it's on their companies to fix this.

Jill Christensen spelled out these points in a CMSWire interview this week

"Employee engagement efforts have failed over the past three decades because leaders continue to outsource [company] culture to HR," said Christensen. "HR hasn’t pushed back and has rolled out employee engagement like an initiative.

